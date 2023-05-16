Prince Archie squeals with delight as he chases dad Prince Harry in Montecito garden

The Duke of Sussex was seen playing with his son in an adorable moment aired on their Netflix show

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle allowed cameras into their family home in Montecito for their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, and the crew captured many magical moments.

One of the sweet clips used on the hit show was of Harry playing ball with his son Prince Archie outside in their vast garden. The tot was heard squealing with delight as he chased his father along a gravel patch, tracking down the white ball they were playing with.

The Prince had kicked off his slippers to play with his son, and he hugged him sweetly during the playful moment.

Their garden is a haven for Archie, and now his younger sister Princess Lilibet as it also has an impressive swimming pool and an outdoor playpark.

The royals are raising their children in California

In a new photo shared by Meghan on Mother's Day, their back garden looks more idyllic than ever. Behind the Duchess and her friend Kelly, the verdant trees and perfectly mowed lawn can be seen and there is also a flower bed full of thriving shrubbery.

During the Netflix show, we also got to see other cute family moments such as Harry cycling down his vast driveway with Archie in tow as well as a throwback of Harry feeding his son Archie when he was a baby.

© Netflix Prince Harry crawls on all fours with his son Archie in a sweet home video

What have Prince Harry and Meghan Markle said about their vast US home?

In an interview with The Cut, Meghan revealed that she and Harry fell in love with the property instantly. "We did everything we could to get this house," Meghan told The Cut. "Because you walk in and go… Joy. And exhale. And calm. It's healing. You feel free."

In Harry's tell-all book Spare he touched on how the couple actually paid for their dream mansion, writing: "So we pulled together a down-payment, took out a mortgage and in July 2020 we moved in."

Harry has made virtual appearances from home

Speaking in a virtual appearance, Harry gave an insight into his very busy household, saying: "I tell you what, we all need a dog that keeps us calm. I've got three in this house now. So, we basically have five children."

He then went on to reveal that the dogs chase squirrels around the garden – it sounds like they have quite the array of animals there.

See the best features inside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's home

Harry and Meghan's swimming pool

© Giggster harry and meghan's pool is dreamy

Harry and Meghan's games room

The family bought the home with a games room

Harry and Meghan's home office

The Duke and Duchess have a stunning workspace

Harry and Meghan's kitchen

Archie loves baking in the kitchen with Meghan's niece

