Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's incredible playdate second home is out of this world

Polo player Nacho Figueras is close friends with Prince Harry, and has been for years, and he recently opened the doors to his family home to Architectural Digest.

Check out the incredible home that's likely to be the backdrop for playdates for the Sussexes' children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet…

The property is located in Wellington, Florida, and Nacho lives there with his photographer wife Delfina Blaquier and their four children, Hilario, Aurora, Artemo, and Alba.

Working with architects and artists, the couple set their minds to transforming the property into their dream home.

The triple-height living area is instantly striking and the large arched windows and glass doors flood the space with light. Two doughnut-shaped lights steal the show, and the mis-matched furniture gives the area a relaxed feel.

Much of the beautiful furniture was hand-picked by Nacho. He told the publication: "Sometimes it's easier to grab the bull by the horns rather than organize deliveries. I took my youngest son, and we spent a day driving to antiques dealers and loading docks."

Monochrome marble features heavily in the home, from their bathrooms to their statement kitchen.

Much of the hardware throughout the home is gold, adding a decadent feel perfectly contrasted with the boho rugs and rattan furniture.

Even the kids' rooms look hotel-worthy and there's not a cartoon wall in sight!

Outside is a tropical haven with luscious trees and a giant azure pool. Loungers and a sunshade line the edge, making it the perfect spot for an afternoon at leisure.

Nacho and Prince Harry are close friends

While the Sussexes could head to Nacho's pad for playdates, their own home is also pretty spectacular and perfect for hosting.

© Photo: Getty Images The pair bond over a love of polo

What is Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's home like?

The Sussexes moved into their £11million mansion in Montecito in 2020, and since then fans have been treated to a few glimpses inside the abode. Their Netflix show, Harry & Meghan, was a major opportunity to see their residence in all its glory.

The Sussexes live in the US

The property has a vast kitchen which has two kitchen islands and a rustic feel, and they have a bright and airy lounge area with a light sofa.

Archie loves baking in the kitchen

Special features inside include the couple's wine cellar and games room, which we have seen thanks to a former rental listing on Giggster.

Outside, they have acres of land with beautifully landscaped gardens, a playpark and a pool. What a haven!

© Giggster The family have a stunning pool

The royals no longer have a permanent UK base as they have not renewed the lease on Frogmore Cottage after it was reported King Charles asked them to give it up. The jury is still out on who may be residing in the cottage next as rumours are suggesting it could be Prince Andrew.

