Royal fans notice Princess Charlotte’s link to Princess Diana at the coronation

It was a day of milestones at the coronation - from King Charles and Queen Camilla making their balcony debut to the Prince and Princess of Wales waving at crowds in the first carriage procession with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. But royal fans were in awe of Princess Charlotte as she reminded them of Princess Diana for a lovely reason.

Princess Charlotte made an enchanting arrival at her grandfather King Charles’ coronation and we totally agree she looked like Princess Diana! The daughter of the Prince and Princess of Wales has the very same shy smile as her late grandmother and the same beautiful way about her. Elegant Princess Charlotte brought the sparkle to the coronation at Westminster Abbey with her silver floral-inspired headpiece. She led the royal children, dressed in an Alexander McQueen dress and cape in ivory silk crepe. Princess Charlotte was twinning with her mum Princess Kate as they wore the same stunning headpiece and graceful dress. They looked lovely!

© Getty Royal fans thought Princess Charlotte looked like Princess Diana

But royal fans were quick to draw comparisons between Princess Charlotte and Princess Diana after she was spotted at the coronation. They said Princess Charlotte and her grandmother Princess Diana shared the same mannerisms including the same gaze and shy smile.

Social media was awash with sweet comparison photographs on the big day. Among the comments, one fan wrote: “Her way of smile reminded me her granny Princess Diana, she had the same shy smile. God bless our little princess and future Princess Royal.” Another wrote: “Who looks like her grandmother? Princess Charlotte, much like her late grandmother Princess Diana, Prince William has passed his mother's genes on to his daughter.”

© Getty Princess Charlotte has the same shy smile as Princess Diana

Others added: “Princess Charlotte like her Grandma, Princess Diana #Coronation.” “Princess Charlotte side eye.. reminds me of Princess Diana's.” “Princess Charlotte looks like Princess Diana #Coronation.”Fans concluded: “Princess Charlotte with her best Diana gaze …. #Coronation.”“The first time, I will really see the resemblance, this is striking.”

© Getty Fans are convinced Princess Diana has the same gaze as Princess Diana

© Getty Social media was awash with comparisons

The whole day was filled with great moments, including when Princess Charlotte shared a heartwarming laugh with her mum Princess Kate. As a big sister, Princess Charlotte had an important job for the day. Throughout the ceremony, she was keeping an extra close eye on her younger brother Prince Louis and one particular moment captured their close bond. The princess sweetly held her brother’s hand.

© Getty Princess Charlotte was twinning with her mum Princess Kate

Charlotte holding hands with Louis

Later, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis joined their parents and their brother Prince George for the Buckingham Palace balcony moment following the two-hour ceremony. While Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis stayed together, Prince George spent time with the other Pages of Honour on the balcony.

© Getty Princess Charlotte departs the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla

