Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo shares breathtaking look at indoor pool

Prince Andrew's son-in-law is an interior design genius and his latest project will blow you away

Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, 39, never fails to disappoint with the stunning interiors he shares on his Instagram feed, from his company, Banda Property, and on Monday he wowed everyone with a shot of a stunning indoor pool.

The image showed a wood-clad room with a pristine plunge pool running down the middle. To one side there is a seating area to relax after a dip, and there are statement lantern lights and a huge pot plant adding interesting details to the room.

Edoardo simply captioned the photograph: "Banda pool in NYC [white love heart] @banda.property."

"This is absolutely stunning," "Amazing!!!" and: "Stunning space… so calm and peaceful," were among the comments left on the post, as well as thousands of likes.

Edoardo has geotagged the post New York, and he has many international clients the world over.

Just last week, it was a kitchen-diner that we were swooning over, this time shared on the brand's feed.

The makeover included installing a giant marble-clad island, with matching splashbacks and shelves as well as a traditional herringbone floor.

What caught our eye was the doughnut-style chairs around the island that are like nothing we've ever seen before!

© Getty Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi has an eye for design

Followers were astounded by the room, and comments included: "So beautiful," "Heaven," and: "That island!"

This project was in fact in London, a little closer for Edoardo to oversee as he is based in the Cotswolds.

Where do Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi live?

Beatrice, Edoardo and their daughter Sienna have a family home in the idyllic UK location of the Cotswolds, however, they like to keep their private residence under wraps and have not shared any photos inside yet.

The family live in the Cotswolds

The Express reports that the house is worth a dazzling £3 million and comes complete with a swimming pool and tennis courts. It also boasts a separate outbuilding making the perfect party house for family gatherings, or perhaps somewhere for guests to stayover.

One of the big changes ahead of the family moving into the farmhouse was having six-foot security gates installed in at their entranceway so that they could have true privacy, away from the glare of the media.

© Getty Edoardo has a son called Wolfie

Edoardo also has a seven-year-old son with his ex-fiancée Dara Huang, Christopher 'Woolf' who everyone calls Wolfie. Dara and Wolfie reside in a London rental property together and we have seen looks inside that home. See where Princess Beatrice's stepson lives…

