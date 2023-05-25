Victoria Beckham matches grand hallway at £31m mansion in divisive backless dress

Victoria Beckham has often used her home as a backdrop for pictures, whether it's showing off her makeup line or modelling for her fashion label.

On Wednesday, she once again shared a peek inside the London property she shares with her husband David and their three youngest children Romeo, Cruz and Harper. The Beckhams live in a jaw-dropping mansion worth £31 million in one of London's most exclusive areas, Holland Park, so it should come as no surprise that the entrance hall offers an impressive welcome for guests.

WATCH: Inside the Beckhams' stunning homes: From London to Miami

VB showed off her new backless halterneck dress as she walked up the staircase, complete with a black fishtail skirt and a sleeveless V-neck bodice with keyhole detailing around the waist.

"This is one of my favourite pieces from my new season collection. Who doesn’t love a backless dress!! I love how refined, sexy and playful it is. Shop the Sleeveless Circle Draped Dress now at VictoriaBeckham.com. Kisses xx VB," she wrote next to the photo, which highlighted her home's minimalist interiors.

© Instagram Victoria modelled her backless dress inside her London home with David Beckham

It featured black and white tiled floors, white framed pictures and picture rails leading up the staircase, where a large sash window overlooked the back garden. Many of Victoria's fans shared their praise for her outfit in the comments section, including one who remarked: "You look absolutely stunning @victoriabeckham, just absolutely stunning, the number one fashion queen in the world."

READ NEXT: Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo shares epic 'royal' bath - and fans love it

Meanwhile, others compared her outfit to an apron, writing: "Looks like a maid's apron," and: "A posh maid comes to mind."

© Instagram The fashion designer dazzled in the plunging red and blue dress from her own clothing line

The fashion designer has previously modelled a bold red and blue version of the frock, showing off her increasingly experimental outfit choices. In April, the 49-year-old ditched her signature all-black dress code for a poolside photoshoot, pairing her bright gown, which also retails for £1250, with some cherry red, open-toe wedges that elevated her vibrant attire.

© Instagram Victoria Beckham shared a striking BTS image from her poolside photoshoot

Her brunette locks were slicked back to reveal a glamourous beauty blend that centred around a dark brow and a smoky eye.

© Photo: Instagram The couple have a home gym at their London home

The location of her glamorous shoot was very different from her west London abode, which she spent an estimated £8 million on renovation work in 2016. It now boasts a home gym where she spends an hour on the treadmill each morning, a large living room decorated with vine leaf wallpaper and an intricately-carved cream fireplace, and separate quarters where her eldest son Brooklyn used to live before he moved in with his wife Nicola Peltz.

© Photo: Instagram VB showed off the ladder in her kitchen

When they want to escape the London capital, Victoria and David can travel to their home in the Cotswolds or even their modern Miami apartment.

LOOK: Best looks inside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's impressive £11m home from hit Netflix show

Want to keep up to date with the latest stories? Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.