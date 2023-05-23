Jenna Bush Hager's family home in Connecticut is so grand – see inside

Jenna Bush Hager relocated to Connecticut at the end of last year, along with her husband Henry Chase Hager and their three children, Mila, Poppy and Hal.

The move came after the family parted ways with their four-bedroom, four-bathroom Tribeca home. They were the first ever people to live in the modern unit and they acquired it in 2015 for $4.58 million.

Since moving in, the Hoda & Jenna host has revealed glimpses inside the property via her Instagram feed, which boasts 1.3million followers. Take a look…

Jenna Bush Hager's kitchen

Jenna Bush Hager's modern kitchen is dreamy

Jenna and Henry's three children were all smiles on Valentine's Day, posing for a photo and it inadvertently revealed the family's cooking space. The kitchen has modern white walls with a large floor-to-ceiling cabinet of crockery and there is a large marble island in the middle.

Jenna Bush Hager's dining room

Jenna Bush Hager has a stunning dining room

The family's dining room has a distinct monochrome theme with a bold striped rug and a beautiful floral wallpaper. The space is further elevated with a giant chandelier hanging over a walnut-hued table.

Jenna Bush Hager's lounge

Jenna Bush Hager's lounge is beautifully styled

Jenna's glam lounge was revealed during a games night, and it features a glass coffee table, funky velour furniture and a large cream rug. The luxurious table has been decorated with a stack of books and a large four-wick candle.

Jenna Bush Hager's piano

Jenna Bush Hager's son was caught playing the piano

Also in the large lounge is a massive grand piano, which Hal took to playing one day and Jenna captured the sweet moment on camera. It looks as though their cat was also enthralled by the music too! On the panelled wall, the family has four pictures in frames and the large windows are dressed with luxurious-looking drapes.

CHECK IT OUT: Today's Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager debut shocking new looks – and fans have a lot to say

Jenna Bush Hager's son's room

Jenna Bush Hager's son was read to in his room

It was storytime on the floor for Hal and it appeared to show a corner of his beautiful room which has a dark vintage cabinet styled up with a globe and a lamp.

Jenna's father is George W. Bush, and so the mother-of-three spent many years of her childhood living in the White House, and recently shared her favourite memories of the time in an exclusive interview with HELLO!, along with her twin sister Barbara.

SEE: Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo shares breathtaking look at indoor pool

"One thing that's really beautiful about the White House, many of the people who work there are life-long employees. So when Barbara and I first walked into the White House when we were seven-years-old, we met an incredible woman named Nancy who took us down to the flower shop, where all the flower arrangements are made," she explained.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.