Jamie and Frida Redknapp's ultra-modern family home with seven children - best photos

Jamie Redknapp and his wife Frida have a blended family of seven children

Jamie and Frida Redknapp welcomed their first child together, Raphael, back in 2021 and we've enjoyed seeing adorable updates ever since.

Jamie is also a dad to sons Charley, 17, and Beau, 13, with his ex-wife, singer Louise Redknapp, and Frida has four children from her previous marriage to Jonathan Lourie.

Their dreamy family home is the perfect place to raise their blended family – take a look around from the lounge to the kitchen…

Jamie and Frida Redknapp's bedroom

© Instagram Frida shared a sweet family photo

Recently, Frida shared a glimpse of her and Jamie's bed with three of her children before bedtime.

In a touching caption, Frida penned: "A little bedtime sibling chat. Feeling beyond blessed to have these gorgeous little and big people in my life #motheroffive #motherhood #neveradullmoment #family." She also reshared the photo on her Instagram Stories alongside the caption: "Sibling love."

Jamie and Frida Redknapp's garden

Frida likes garden workouts

The family's pretty garden space is not only a haven for their children, but Frida also uses it for her at-home workout which she shares on her Instagram feed. In one clip, a children's mini goal net could be seen as well as their gorgeous flowerbeds and pristine patch of grass.

Jamie's outdoor space is so stunning

Another picture inside their garden showed Jamie on the grass with his son. What a beautiful space!

Jamie and Frida Redknapp's kitchen

Frida shows off her kitchen with her son

Model Frida cuddled up to her son for an Instagram photo, and inadvertently revealed her showroom-worthy kitchen. The cooking space features black and wooden cabinets, chevron flooring and we also spy a swanky coffee machine on the marble worktop!

Frida revealed the family's pristine space online

The open-plan area also has a large sideboard and a quirky piece of artwork on the wall. This is clearly another place that Frida likes to use for her at-home fitness sessions.

Jamie and Frida Redknapp's lounge

Jamie Redknapp's lounge is so regal

Sitting down to watch a football game, Jamie gave his Instagram followers a chance to see his royal-esque lounge complete with grand bay window, green velour sofa and large pouffe. Jamie hilariously captioned the pic: "Three men and a baby. Rapha not sure about @jackwhitehall come on you red men!" referring to the look on his son's face.

© Photo: Instagram Their living room is very modern

Another angle reveals the living room has a chair positioned near their flatscreen TV. It looks like the perfect spot for cinema nights at home.

What has Jamie Redknapp said about co-parenting with Louise Redknapp?

© Getty Jamie and Louise split after 19 years of marriage

Speaking on the Headliners podcast, he said: "It's never easy but you have to make sure the kids come first and foremost and you make sure that you’re there to support them as much as possible."

