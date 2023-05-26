Prince William and Princess Kate's new home is a private holiday haven for three children

Prince William and Princess Kate’s three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will be looking forward to the half term break next week, where they won't need to attend lessons at their school, Lambrook.

It’s likely the family will spend their free time at their private home in Windsor, where they have resided since September 2022. Adelaide Cottage will provide the perfect back drop for their sunny May break, and here’s why.

Firstly, the location is perfect for the family. As it's in Windsor, it's away from the hustle and bustle of the city, so they will be able to enjoy some peace and quiet. Both William and Kate love the countryside so them moving here made total sense.

Adelaide Cottage is near Windsor Castle

The property is situated on the Windsor Great Park estate meaning it is completely surrounded by stunning greenery - the perfect place for long walks with their dog and fun bike rides. We know the children are keen cyclists as it's been reported that they have been enjoying riding around the grounds since their relocation.

© Kensington Palace The kids love cycling

The second benefit for the family it’s the house’s utter privacy. The estate has its own security detail hut, so they know they are safe and able to go about their business freely.

They also have their own immaculate garden, one that we've seen a glimpse of in Prince Louis’ brilliant birthday photos. Now the summer sun is in full swing, the garden could be the ideal place for the kids to entertain themselves. Their previous homes have included seesaws and Wendy houses in the gardens, so we predict some of the same at Adelaide.

© Millie Pilkington The family have a lovely private garden at the property

Another reason that their new home is ideal for breaks from school is the fact that the property is very close to Kate’s mother and father Carole and Michael Middleton, as well as her brother and sister James and Pippa. Pippa has three children of her own, Arthur, Grace and Rose, and so play dates with their cousins could be on the cards at some point next week.

© CARL DE SOUZA The Middletons live nearby

Their home is also a 10-minute walk to Windsor Castle, so if Grampa Wales (aka King Charles) is stopping over at his country home, then there could be a visit in order.

The children have an array of favourite pastimes including being out in nature as well as baking, so we think they’re in for a fun-filled week!

Prince William and Princess Kate's other family homes revealed

The Waleses also have a base in London, apartment 1A located inside Kensington Palace. They tend to use this location for work purposes and they stayed there during the coronation celebrations, sharing a video clip inside its grand walls.

© The Prince and Princess of Wales We recently got a look inside their home at Kensington Palace

The family also have an idyllic 10-bed retreat in Norfolk, called Anmer Hall. This is another location that the Waleses use when they have downtime as its countryside location makes it truly stunning.

© Getty Anmer Hall is close to the Sandringham Estate

