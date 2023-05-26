Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo's unique living arrangements revealed

Prince Andrew's daughter and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have two places to call home

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi purchased a property in the Cotswolds in 2021, but the couple, along with their daughter Sienna do not reside there fulltime – and here's why…

Edoardo is also a father to a seven-year-old son called Christopher Woolf, and he lives in Kensington, London with his mother Dara Huang, therefore his co-parenting commitment also requires him to be in the UK capital.

On Monday, The Big Interiors Battle star Dara shared a 'day in the life' video to her Instagram followers, and it included taking her son to school in the morning, but one fan questioned why she didn't collect him from school too. She quickly pointed out: "As a co-parent, there is always a rotation of responsibilities. Sometimes I bring him to school, other times I pick him up [smiley face emoji]."

Beatrice has bought a property in the Cotswolds

With regular school pick-ups needed it seems only logical that Edoardo and his family would remain in the city, to make that easier. It is unknown if they reside at St James's Palace, which is where Beatrice has lived for some of her life before meeting her husband or if they have their very own place in London.

Their £3million Cotswolds property will be ideal for long weekends and school holidays though.

The family could still live at St James's Palace

The Express reported that the house boasts a swimming pool and tennis courts. It also has a separate outbuilding which is the perfect party house for family gatherings.

Ahead of moving into the farmhouse, the couple had six-foot security gates installed in at their entranceway so that they could have true privacy.

While we have not seen inside the Cotswolds home, Dara and Wolfie reside in a London rental property together and the presenter and designer likes to share updates on her Instagram feed.

They have a show home-worthy lounge space which has impeccably styled shelves, an illusion mirror TV and a chic glass coffee table.

Various photos and videos have also revealed their shared garden space, where they like to spend sunny afternoons.

What has Princess Beatrice said about her stepson?

In an exclusive video interview with HELLO!'s guest editor Giovanna Fletcher, for the Back to School digital issue, Beatrice referred to Wolfie, whose real name is Christopher, as her "bonus son".

© Getty Beatrice and Edoardo stepped out with Wolfie last year

It was while being quizzed on homeschooling that the Princess made the comment. "Homeschooling, that was definitely not my forte! Not going to lie. Sadly, I can't blame that on dyslexia," she said.

"But I've felt very lucky to have had the chance to work with my bonus son (Wolfie) over the course of the school closures. It was a huge learning curve for all of us."

© Photo: Instagram Edoardo has a seven-year-old son

The Princess recently presented at the Oscar's Book Prize winner's ceremony and during her speech, she spoke about her stepson's love of reading, saying: "The award holds a very special place in my heart.

"My stepson, who is now seven, and I eagerly look forward to receiving the books and going through them together. Growing up in a world surrounded by books, we can take for granted that not everyone is so lucky.

"We need to remember in a world of screens and AI, it is moments of community, including between parents and children that we need to keep alive."

