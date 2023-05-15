Prince William and Princess Kate reveal family portrait in unseen at-home footage

Prince William and Princess Kate released intimate footage inside of their London home, Kensington Palace, revealing how they prepared for King Charles' Coronation Day.

As well as showing fans their jaw-dropping interiors, it was a chance to see their special family photographs on display. On their wooden sideboard, there are several framed portraits and one is of Prince Louis as a baby.

The photograph appears to be one from his first birthday photoshoot taken by the Princess herself at their Norfolk home of Anmer Hall. He's wearing a sweet burgundy jumper with adorable collar detail.

The image is in a large black frame positioned perfectly on the side, near a mantle clock and a traditional lamp.

© The Prince and Princess of Wales Prince Louis' photo seen inside Kensington Palace

What is Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace really like?

The property features five reception rooms, three main bedrooms, dressing rooms, a night and day nursery, and staff quarters.

© Getty Images Kensington Palace is in central London

It's not often that cameras are allowed inside palace walls, so the rare footage shared on YouTube was a real treat for royal fans. In occasional photos over the years, the glorious interiors have been shown off in glimpses.

© Photo: Getty Images The sitting room is very traditional

It has been revealed that Prince William and Princess Kate have their own separate workspaces inside the home, each with their own personal touches as Kate has a row of Penguin Clothbound Classics on her desk and William has an antique desk lamp alongside a more practical printer.

Princess Kate sat at her desk

When the Waleses hosted Michelle and Barack Obama in 2016, pictures were released inside their gorgeous sitting room. It has a sophisticated cream colour scheme, with two matching sofas, an ottoman table and an array of armchairs. Beautiful ornaments and candles are on display, while traditional artwork hangs in ornate gold frames on the walls. It could be a plus hotel lobby!

While the family used Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace to get ready for the state occasion, they actually no longer reside there, as along with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, they relocated to Windsor at the end of last year.

What is Prince William and Princess Kate's new Windsor home like?

The Waleses live at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor, and have done since September 2022. It was a considerable downsize from their former home, and only has four bedrooms. This means the family no longer has live-in staff to help with the children.

© Millie Pilkington Prince Louis is pictured being pushed in a wheelbarrow by mum Kate at Adelaide Cottage

The cottage is located on the Windsor Home Park estate in Berkshire, which is where Windsor Castle is, and the family can walk to the main castle in around 10 minutes.

Great Park Windsor where Adelaide Cottage is loacted

We've seen a few glimpses inside their endless-looking garden but there have been hardly any looks inside. However, the bedroom has been described by The Sun, and apparently it features golden dolphins and ceiling rope decorations recycled from a 19th century royal yacht, creating an interesting nautical-inspired theme.

