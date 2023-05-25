Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo shares epic 'royal' bath - and fans love it

Prince Andrew's son-in-law Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi has shared a look inside one of his bathrooms that he's worked on

Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, 39, heads up interior specialist company Banda Property, and his flair for interior design is clear with one look at his Instagram feed.

On Wednesday, Prince Andrew's son-in-law shared a new post from the company to his Instagram Stories, revealing a jaw-dropping bathroom that's like nothing we've seen before.

The circular stone bath steals the show in the middle of the room and the perfectly aligned window with ornate shutters adds layer of interest to the space. Side tables are topped with fluffy towels and the walls are left bare to let the stonework shine.

On the original post, the caption read: "Stepping back in time, this magnificent bathroom captivates with its preserved original flooring and beautifully restored limewash walls. A perfect blend of history and charm, where relaxation meets timeless elegance."

© Getty Edoardo has an eye for design

The fans left an outpouring of love in the comments, with one writing: "It's like a bath for the royal family, love," and another adding: I'm speechless." A third said: "So gorgeous," and a fourth simply put: "Wow."

The couple share a daughter together

The post is geo-tagged Provence, France, but the space gives a Roman feel with its double height ceilings and intricate wall details.

Earlier this week, Edoardo shared another impressive photo of a passion project of his – an indoor pool in a property in New York.

The image showed a wood-clad room with a pristine plunge pool running down the middle. To one side there is a seating area to relax after a dip, and there are statement lantern lights and a huge pot plant adding interesting details to the room.

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's children

Princess Beatrice's and her husband Edoardo have a daughter together, and they welcomed their beautiful Sienna into the world on 18 September 2021. While the royal toddler's face has never been seen, Eugenie has shared a picture of her niece alongside Eugenie's son August.

© Instagram Princess Eugenie recently shared this sweet photo of August with his cousin Sienna

Edoardo also has a seven-year-old son, whom he shares with his ex Dara Huang. Dara and Edoardo welcomed their son in 2016 but went their separate ways in 2018. He lives in London with his mother Dara, but she has made it clear that they share parenting responsibilities.

© Getty Beatrice and Edoardo with Edo's son Wolfie

On Monday, The Big Interiors Battle star shared a 'day in the life' video to her Instagram followers, and it included taking her son to school in the morning, but one fan questioned why she didn't collect him from school too.

© Photo: Instagram Wolfie lives in London with his mother

"Who collects your kids from school?" a follower enquired, and Dara honestly replied, writing: "As a co-parent, there is always a rotation of responsibilities. Sometimes I bring him to school, other times I pick him up [smiley face emoji].

