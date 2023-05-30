Gwen Stefani films evidence of 'intruders' at Blake Shelton's ranch - but it's not what you think

Gwen Stefani loves sharing glimpses from her country home life with her husband Blake Shelton and kids at their family ranch in Oklahoma, and on Bank Holiday Monday the star took to Instagram Stories to share an alarming update…

The No Doubt singer shared a clip of her vast sunflower patch with plenty of budding blooms and Gwen could be heard saying: "Here's our sunflower experiment doing pretty good, but had a lot of intruders last night," as she panned down to a hoof print in the dirt.

WATCH: Gwen Stefani's property has been intruded in the night

Gwen added a deer emoji to the post, indicating that this was the culprit that made an appearance during the night.

One of the next slides, showed one of Gwen's celebrated gardening achievements. She wrote: "We got one hollyhock!! Out of the thousands we planted [laughing face emoji], while she showed off the beautiful purple flower to her loyal followers.

The couple have been planting at home

Gwen loves getting her hands dirty down on the ranch, and we've seen her planting seeds, cutting flowers and going on Jeep rides through the rough terrain.

The couple appear to be spending more and more of their time in the country, away from their $14 million house in Encino, which is their main home in Los Angeles. Gwen's three sons – Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo – also visit the off-grid residence and have now embraced the slower pace of life.

© Instagram Gwen and Blake welcomed kittens

In an interview at the Country Radio Seminar in 2022, Blake revealed one of the biggest hurdles they encountered as a family was adjusting from life in Hollywood to rural living in his home state. "The two of them were like, 'Well, what do we do now?'" he said of Zuma and Kingston. "I go, 'Go out that door and don’t come back till you're too tired to go any further.' Well, they can't even imagine just going down to the creek with a net or turning over rocks or getting on a buggy and driving around."

MORE: Gwen Stefani's son's birthday was bittersweet as teen prepares for big change next year

Gwen is raising three sons

The family recently welcomed new kittens into their family, and we've enjoyed seeing the adorable updates since. In a cute candid video, the sweet kitties were seen roaming around on a games table at their LA pad, where the family had placed cushions around it so they could explore the table without the fear of falling.

The couple love the quiet life in Oklahoma

One wall of the room has a large bookcase filled with books and ornaments and there is a white sofa positioned in front of the red-lined table.

At this property, Gwen also has a jaw-dropping bedroom that took fans by surprise when it was revealed online.

MORE: Gwen Stefani's epic throwback photo from her teens will leave you lost for words

The family have a luxurious kitchen

The stars have an eye-catching multi-coloured four-poster bed with coordinating pillows in the same geometric print. There's a snake print rug on the floor and matching snake print panelled walls behind the bed, making quite the statement.

Gwen's bedroom is so zany

One fan joked: "You're telling me Blake sleeps in that bed?" perhaps referring to the zany style of the four-poster. Another added: "Omg the bed frame," and a third remarked: "I want that bed."

Want to keep up to date with the latest stories?Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.