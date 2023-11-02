Exclusive: Philanthropist Natasha Poonawalla opens the doors to her sumptuous Mayfair mansion

Striking a sequence of flamboyant poses in an array of spectacular gowns, fashionista and philanthropist Natasha Poonawalla invites us into her sumptuous mansion in London’s Mayfair. As one of the world’s most influential businesswomen, whose company, the Serum Institute of India, produced the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, the mum of two understands only too well the importance of improving – and saving – the lives of others.

And in this exclusive interview and photoshoot with our sister magazine hello! India, she tells how she uses her showstopping red-carpet outfits to draw attention to the global causes close to her heart – such as education, clean water and healthcare. "Fashion has allowed me to reach a wider audience and spark conversations about social change," she says. “It has provided me with opportunities to connect with like-minded individuals, industry leaders and change-makers who share my vision.

"With them, I’ve been able to forge partnerships, raise funds and create programmes that make a tangible difference in the lives of marginalised communities."

© Natasha Poonawalla Natasha Poonawalla opened the doors to her stunning home to HELLO!

Working with the King

Natasha, 41, has already won the King’s royal seal of approval – he appointed her chair to the British Asian Trust’s Children’s Protection Fund for India in 2020 and she attended his coronation concert. She is also chairperson of the Villoo Poonawalla Foundation – set up in honour of her mother-in-law to provide quality education to underprivileged children, promote healthcare, and empower women through skills development – and supports organisations including the Prince’s Trust, GirlEffect, amfAR and the Elton John Aids Foundation.

Family fashion fun

Natasha has been married to billionaire businessman Adar, chief executive of the Serum Institute, since 2006 and has sons Cyrus, 14, and Darius, eight. Her family, she says, are often bemused by her outfits, such as the mirrored Schiaparelli feline-inspired outfit – a homage to Karl Lagerfeld’s beloved cat Choupette – that she wore for this year’s Gala.

© HELLO! The philanthropist invited us into her sumptuous mansion in London’s Mayfair

“My red-carpet choices are driven by a desire to challenge norms and ignite a sense of excitement," she says. “My aim is to showcase the limitless possibilities of fashion." Adar privately loves to make fun of everything I do – or don’t – in fashion. My sons, too! Sadly, I don’t really do as well on the mom-at-school fashion as I do occasionally on the red carpet.

“But nobody in my family has ever criticised my choices,” she adds. “It’s taught me to never take my wardrobe too seriously, even though I truly appreciate the artistry and creativity that goes into crafting a look. It’s just a form of self-expression.

“While I do value my family’s opinions on every other aspect of my life, fashion is my creative outlet and has always been a source of inspiration and joy. It allows me to express myself and embrace new trends, but I also believe in maintaining a healthy balance in life.“ At the end of the day, my family, philanthropic work and personal growth remain my top priorities and fashion serves as a medium to enhance those experiences rather than consuming me completely."

© Instagram Natasha's company, the Serum Institute of India, produced the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine

Natasha and her family divide their lives between India and the UK – Cyrus is at Eton and Darius attends boarding school in the country. They acquired their beautiful Mayfair townhouse in 2020, during the pandemic, when Natasha set up a UK office in London for Serum so the company could collaborate closely with its partners at Oxford working on the new vaccine.“It was an intense, but immensely rewarding experience to contribute to the fight against the pandemic,” she says.

"One of the most challenging experiences was the move. All of it happened while resettling the kids into their new lives, schools and a new home, along with remotely handling my responsibilities in India. It was an invaluable learning opportunity."

Keeping in touch

Creating an oasis of comfort and style for her family was top of her list. "I focused on creating a harmonious living area, rich in European and Renaissance tableaux,” she says. "It was essential to create an environment that promotes creativity and a sense of warmth, welcoming not only our work family but also our friends to meetings and gatherings.

© HELLO! Natasha and her family divide their lives between India and the UK

“Balancing a geographically spread-out family can be challenging,” she continues. “But we make sure we have frequent family reunions and stay connected and involved in each other’s lives. It’s allowed us to adapt, grow and cherish the moments we spend together.“The most important and valuable moments for me are with my boys. They have very different personalities, but the same values. We’re proud of our diligent little men, who are grounded while being very thoughtful and sensitive to everyone around them.”

RELATED: Taylor Swift's $150m property portfolio is out of this world: from New York to Nashville

Instilling such qualities are important to Natasha, who tells us: "Nature, nurture and the solid values I grew up with are what I try to bring into my children’s lives." Indeed, since she was a student at the London School of Economics, where she studied organisational behaviour, her dreams and aspirations were to “make a difference”. “My philosophy is rooted in the belief that life is a precious gift that should be lived with love, purpose, passion and a commitment to making a positive impact in the world," she says. “Love fearlessly, embrace boldness and be conscious of your impact, and contribute to a brighter future for all."

INTERVIEW: SANGEETA WADDHWANI



Pick up the latest issue of HELLO! on sale now. Subscribe to HELLO! to get the magazine delivered free to your door every week or purchase the digital edition online via our Apple or Google apps.