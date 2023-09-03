Inside Crystal Hefner’s tiny Hawaii home set in six acres of paradise featuring astonishing waterfalls

Nestled amid waterfalls in Hawaii, a tiny house has become the happiest place in the world for Crystal Hefner – and a far cry from the extravagance of her years as the wife of the Playboy magazine mogul Hugh. “It’s a little sanctuary, my slice of paradise,” the 37-year-old model tells HELLO! “Seeing the views, looking out to the ocean and the cliffs, it’s very resetting. Those years feel like a lifetime ago now.”

Crystal bought the six-and-a-half-acre estate in 2021, but deliberately built a small property. “I didn’t want a big house because I didn’t want to disrupt the land,” she says. “I looked into different options, found a tiny house company and started designing a tiny house – it’s 290 sq ft, but is set in acres.”

Crystal Hefner on the Hawaii wildfires:

Although her home is on Hawaii island, the largest in the archipelago, Crystal’s thoughts are on the wildfires that raged on neighbouring Maui. She says: “Hawaii really needs help right now. Please donate to Maui organisations and the people affected. If you’ve ever vacationed and experienced the beauty here, please give back and help.”

Hugh Hefner marriage:

Her life now could not be more different from those years as a Playboy cover model and the third wife of the tycoon, whom she married in 2012, almost five years before his death from heart failure and sepsis at the age of 91. Despite the charm, she admits she had concerns about the 60-year age gap, saying: “We’d do interviews and I’d say: ‘Oh, the age gap doesn’t matter,’ and of course it matters. Who am I fooling? People say: ‘What about kids?’ I’m like: ‘It’s not gonna work – this child will be a certain age with no father.’ But all of those real thoughts, you push them down. “I don’t think I have regrets. I think everything happens for a reason,” she adds. “A lot of times you just don’t know any better.”

Inside Crystal's Hawaii home:

Crystal’s life today is completely transformed. She splits her time between her home in Hawaii and a villa high in the Hollywood Hills, but still finds herself drawn back to the UK, where her parents, singer and guitarist Ray Harris and real-estate agent Lee Lovitt, ran a restaurant and pub. Although Crystal was born in California, she spent six years of her childhood in Britain. “I’m obsessed with the Cotswolds,” she says. “Sometimes I miss the rain. When it rains in Hawaii, it reminds me of England.”

Finding love again:

As she looks to the future, does she hope to find love again? “It would be nice to find someone to share my life with. I would love to get married again,” she says. “I’m not dating anyone at the moment. I tried it, but I’m still figuring out who I am. I know a lot of people say: ‘Make sure you are good on your own before you date.’ “Finally starting to date in my 30s is hard because I’m learning things people usually learn earlier. I notice it more as I try to have new friendships and relationships. A lot of these behaviours I’ve learnt are not normal."

Sensitive to Hawaii’s beautiful landscape, Crystal did not want to build a large property on her land – so her house is just 290sq ft. Set in six-and-a-half acres, it has a stoop from which to enjoy the views and also makes clever use of space (left) relationships. It would be nice to have a happy relationship and have a family one day. I froze my eggs. For now, though, I’m having fun, living life for myself.”

Since Hugh’s death, Crystal has travelled to 36 countries, inspiring her to co-found the tech travel company First Ape Wives Club with her friend Amanda Archer. “After his passing, I did not leave the house for weeks on end. There were so many emotions,” she says. “He didn’t like to travel much; he liked to be the king in his castle. Now, I like exploring new places. The more I see, the more I want to go see the world. “I don’t want to be at the end of my life wishing that I’d lived for myself more..."

To pre-order Crystal’s book, visitonlysaygoodthings.com. For more on First Ape Wives Club, visit fawc.house. To donate to the Maui wildfires appeal, visit hawaiicommunityfoundation.org.

