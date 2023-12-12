Charles Spencer welcomes surprising Hollywood stars at his stunning Althorp home ahead of Christmas

Charles Spencer and his wife Karen welcomed a host of surprising stars at their stunning Althorp home over the weekend.

The couple, who live on a beautiful estate in Northamptonshire, threw open their doors to award-winning documentary maker Susan Rockefeller, Golden Globe-nominated producer Keri Selig, actress and comedian Mary Steenburgen with her actor husband, Ted Danson.

WATCH: Charles Spencer shares stunning glimpse of Althorp

The stars appeared to relish their time at Princess Diana's former childhood home. In photos shared to Susan's Instagram grid, Charles's guests could be seen taking a tour of the spellbinding property, exploring everything from the pristine walled gardens to the ornate Saloon room adorned with a giant Christmas tree.

The group even paused to pose for a sweet selfie which Karen quickly res-shared to Instagram Stories alongside the caption: "What a fun day," followed by a red love heart.

© Instagram Karen and Charles were joined by a fleet of stars at their stunning property

Sharing a glimpse inside their visit, Susan uploaded a plethora of pictures alongside a lengthy caption which read: "Sunday @althorphouse walking the land, and inspired by the history and depth of care given to its art, its libraries where I could have snuggled for days reading beside the fire and the great company of friends and fellow passionate gardeners and farmers. Thank you for a most amazing day of connection."

Stunned by the wholesome update, Susan's fans went wild in the comments section, with one writing: "Sounds delightful and inspiring, enjoy," while another penned: "Exciting! Looks like a lovely time. Happy holidays!"

A third commented: "So beautiful," and a fourth remarked: "A favorite place and folks," followed by a red love heart.

© Getty Images Althorp House is Princess Diana's former childhood home

Charles grew up at Althorp House with his three older sisters, including Princess Diana, and inherited the family home when his father John died in 1992. He became the 9th Earl Spencer and has been working hard ever since to renovate his family's ancestral seat.

The stunning property, which boasts an impressive 93 rooms and a staggering 550 acres, is open to the public over the summer months, and offers visitors the chance to tour many of the home's splendid rooms and grounds.

© Getty Images Charles lives at Althorp with his wife Karen

Earl Spencer's majestic property is also home to an ornamental Oval Lake which is famed for being the place where Princess Diana is buried. Her tranquil resting place is only accessible via boat and is off limits to the public.

There used to be a bridge in place so that visitors could access the island, however it was later removed for security reasons. Prince Harry revealed all in his memoir Spare, explaining: "The bridge had been removed, to give my mother privacy, to keep intruders away."

© Instagram The temple is located in a tranquil spot opposite Oval Lake

Aside from the lake, visitors are also able to visit Princess Diana's poignant shrine which has been erected as a tribute to Prince Harry and Prince William's mother.

The poignant temple, which is located just opposite Oval Lake, is accessible to the public and offers visitors the chance to leave flowers, cards and meaningful tributes.

Inside, there is a bespoke bench and a large plaque decorated with Princess Diana's silhouette, sprigs of flowers and the family crest.