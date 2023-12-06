Charles Spencer unveils spectacular festive tradition at Princess Diana's former childhood home

Earl Charles Spencer lives at his sister Princess Diana's former childhood home, and there's one Christmas tradition which is a mainstay in the calendar.

Each year, the author and podcast host fells a tree from the sprawling 13,000 acre estate to be used in the historical property.

WATCH: Princess Diana's childhood home's grand staircase is totally mesmerising

And on Tuesday, Charles, 59, delighted his Instagram followers with a magical snapshot of his towering fir tree adorned with twinkling amber lights, giant red baubles and whimsical red bows.

"The ladder to the right gives away the fact that Althorp's Christmas tree has only just been draped in its finery," Charles penned in his caption.

© Instagram Charles Spencer's Christmas tree is so festive

"The tree was grown on the Estate: it will dominate the Saloon - the heart of the House - till Twelfth Night."

Unsurprisingly, Charles's magical home transformation caught the attention of his followers who commented in their droves. One awestruck royal fan gushed: "The smell has to be filling the Saloon with Christmas cheer! Wishing you the best and thank you for your year round gift of sharing Althorp with us," while another chimed in: "So beautiful as always."

A third commented: "The tree is beautiful, decorated in gold and red, blending in beautifully with the magnificent paintings and chairs," and a fourth remarked: "So gorgeous. Althorp is a wonderful place to celebrate Christmas. Wish I could be there."

© Getty Images Althorp House is Princess Diana's former childhood home

Charles isn't the only member of the royal family to adopt this yuletide tradition. King Charles III and his team have also been known to cut down trees from Windsor Great Park estate for use at the castle.

This year, the monarch has adorned his royal residence with a towering tree festooned with glittering red orbs and a web of golden lights.

© Getty Images The Christmas tree in St George's Hall is truly spectacular

Earl Spencer's majestic property is also home to an ornamental Oval Lake which is famed for being the place where Princess Diana is buried. Her serene resting place is only accessible via boat and is off limits to the public.

© Getty Images The burial site of the late Princess Diana

There used to be a bridge in place so that visitors could access the island, however it was later removed for security reasons. Prince Harry revealed all in his memoir Spare, explaining: "The bridge had been removed, to give my mother privacy, to keep intruders away."

Beyond the tranquil lake, there is also a beautiful temple built in tribute to the late Princess of Wales. It is accessible to the public where visitors typically leave flowers, cards and meaningful tributes.

© Instagram The poignant temple is perched on the edge of the lake

Inside, meanwhile, there is a bespoke black bench and a large plaque complete with Princess Diana's silhouette, sprigs of flowers and the family crest.

Charles currently lives at Althorp with his wife Karen Spencer. The couple are in the midst of renovating the property to restore the majestic home to its former glory.