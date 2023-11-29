Princess Diana's resting place is so serene in new photo from Charles Spencer

Earl Charles Spencer has shared a new photo of his sister Princess Diana's 'special' resting place on his Althorp estate.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the father-of-seven uploaded a serene snapshot of Althorp's ornamental Oval Lake which is famed for being the place where Princess Diana is buried.

In his photo, the round lake is pictured in the dappled sunlight surrounded by towering trees. Charles, 59, also captured Princess Diana's poignant shrine which has been erected as a tribute to Prince Harry and Prince William's mother.

The beautiful temple, which is located just opposite Oval Lake, is accessible to the public where visitors typically leave flowers, cards and meaningful tributes.

Inside, there is a bespoke black bench and a large plaque complete with Princess Diana's silhouette, sprigs of flowers and the family crest.

Captioning his post, Charles simply penned: "A special corner of Althorp, this morning."

The author's fans and friends were instantly moved by the hauntingly beautiful photo, with one commenting: "Magical and green with the temple sitting majestically in the middle, watching over everything and everyone," while another chimed in: "I have walked this path at Althorp. It is so beautifully serene and peaceful. It is such a lovely place to pay respects to your sister."

© Getty Images The burial site of the late Princess Diana

A third remarked: "Looks like a 19 th Century plein air painting," and a fourth added: "What a beautiful, serene place. Thank you for being a wonderful preservationist to history and nature."

Princess Diana's resting place is only accessible via boat and is off-limits to the public.

© Instagram The ornamental lake sits on Althorp's 13,000-acre estate

There used to be a bridge in place so that visitors could access the island, however, it was later removed for security reasons.

Prince Harry revealed all in his memoir Spare, explaining: "The bridge had been removed, to give my mother privacy, to keep intruders away."

© Getty Images Althorp House is Princess Diana's former childhood home

Princess Diana's childhood home is currently closed to members of the public, but it will reopen next summer so fans can tour the stunning 13,000-acre estate and the property's 90 historical rooms.

Charles and his wife Karen are currently working hard behind the scenes to renovate and restore the majestic property whilst simultaneously respecting its 500-year history.

Over on Instagram, Karen spoke at length about their renovation plans, writing: "It has been over four years of study, working with architects and planners and our amazing team here at Althorp to imagine and carefully plan what the latest version of this wonderful house is.

"How do we make it work for the way we want to use it today while also being respectful of its past. I've spent a long time pondering this point and we are finally there!"