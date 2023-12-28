Charles Spencer shares magical photo of Princess Diana's childhood home at Christmas

Althorp House looks magical at Christmas time in a new photograph shared by Princess Diana's brother Earl Charles Spencer.

The Grade I listed property, which is located in West Northamptonshire and sits upon a 550-acre estate, looked majestic in the beautiful dawn photograph. A light frost was still on the ground as the clouds broke over the spectacular stately home, offering a glimpse of the bright blue sky.

"Merry Christmas, from all at Althorp," the Earl penned and was met with a flurry of well wishes from his Instagram followers.

Charles and his wife Karen Spencer also left royal fans awestruck with a photograph of their towering Christmas tree in the portrait-lined Saloon.

The fir tree was higher than the first-floor balcony and decked out with twinkling golden lights and glossy crimson baubles.

Earl Spencer explained: "This tree was grown on the Estate and it will dominate the Saloon - the heart of the House - until the twelfth night."

The sprawling grounds and the 90-room main residence are currently undergoing a complete overhaul as their long-awaited, five-year renovation project begins at last.

Countess Spencer previously revealed how long in the making it had been, sharing: "It has been over 4 years of study, working with architects and planners and our amazing team here at Althorp to imagine and carefully plan what the latest version of this wonderful house is.

© Max Mumby/Indigo Charles and his wife Karen Spencer have embarked upon a five-year renovation project

"How do we make it work for the way we want to use it today while also being respectful of its past. I’ve spent a long time pondering this point and we are finally there!

The Earl inherited his childhood home in 1992 when he was 27 years old and has made it his life's work to protect and preserve the wonderful property.

© David Goddard An aerial view of the burial site of Diana, Princess of Wales on the Round Oval lake

Althorp's rich 500-year history attracts visitors from all over the world. Whilst members of the public are not permitted to take photographs inside the house, they can tour many of its beautiful rooms.

The late Princess Diana moved into the property along with her family when she was 14 years old.

Aged 18, Diana moved to Earl's Court, West London to live in a flat before marrying into the royal family.

