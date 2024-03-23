The Queen Mother's picturesque 'secret' apartment opens to public for the first time

English Heritage has announced that the doors to The Queen Mother's picturesque apartment on the grounds of Walmer Castle in Deal are opening to the public for the first time on 23 March.

Visitors are being promised a "behind-the-scenes glimpse" into the late royal's home in the seaside town of Deal - the private apartment of the Lord Warden of the Cinque Ports. The late Queen Elizabeth's mother was known to enjoy summer trips to her castle-based apartment.

© Alamy The Queen Mother's homes at Walmer Castle is opening to the public

The quirkiest fact of all about the royal's regular stays at the picturesque castle was that she was said to often bring her own curtains for the duration of her trip.

© Getty The Queen Mother's apartment is now open to the public

English Heritage curator, Kathryn Bedford said: "I think visitors might be surprised by the simplicity of how modern Lord Wardens, including the Queen Mother lived in the castle with their families and staff."

© Alamy Walmer Castle is by the Kent coast

A Lord Warden of the Cinque Ports is a ceremonial office dating back to the 12th century. To be the Lord Warden of the Cinque Ports meant to be in charge of five port towns on the southeast coast of England which supplied ships to the monarchy in the absence of a formal navy.

The original five port towns were Sandwich, Hythe, Dover, New Romney, and Hastings. The Lord Warden's office has been stationed at Walmer Castle since the 18th century due to its proximity to the Kent coast.

© Alamy The royal apartment was on the Walmer Castle grounds

Though the Queen Mother was the longest-standing holder of the title, it has historically been held by the likes of Sir Winston Churchill and the Duke of Wellington.

© Getty The Queen Mother was the Lord Warden of the Cinque Ports

However, the curator did add that she was sure visiting members of the public would "quickly appreciate the beauty and elegance of Walmer and see why it has become a favourite retreat for politicians, aristocracy, and royalty."

© Alamy A wooden bench sits in the Queen Mother's Garden featuring a sculpted Corgi

The opening of the apartment will allow the public to view the Queen Mother's sitting room, dining room, and her master bedroom. The apartment had previously been a private space which the English Heritage have said was always locked behind a "secret door" in the 1960s.

© Getty The Queen Mother went to Walmer Castle for summer retreats

A small glimpse inside the apartment that has been posted to the English Heritage site shows the sitting room which has been decorated with regal khaki damask print wallpaper and has a majestic fireplace.

© Alamy This view of a dining room table set for dinner in the castle with the Queen Mother's silver and china ware offers an insight into how her apartment is furnished

The space also boasts a set of sage green armchairs, impressive drapes around the centuries-old windows and an array of decorative wall-hung paintings.

© Alamy Walmer Castle was built in 1540

Those taking a trip to Walmer Castle can also enjoy a walk through the acres of award-winning gardens, namely the Broadwalk Garden which was unveiled in 2016 following a four-year-long restoration programme, and the garden of the Queen Mother.

© Alamy The Queen Mother's garden is stunning

The beautifully landscaped garden was created in honour of the Queen Mother's 95th birthday in 1995. The royal declared: "I have been given many presents before, but never a garden."