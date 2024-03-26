Princess Anne is a pillar of strength wearing 33-year-old tweed coat for moving engagement

Princess Anne's unwavering loyalty to the Crown has reigned supreme in recent weeks, with the 73-year-old royal increasing her workload of royal engagements dramatically to support her family amid a turbulent start to the year.

While King Charles continues to receive treatment for cancer, the Princess of Wales revealed she is receiving preventive chemotherapy after her major abdominal surgery revealed that "cancer had been present".

Taking on the load of royal engagements on Monday, Princess Anne travelled over 100 miles to attend four visits in the space of nine hours - and looked nothing short of fabulous for each occasion.

© PA Images The Princess Royal lays a wreath at the Lockerbie Air Disaster Memorial in the Lockerbie Garden of Remembrance

Turning heads in tweed, the Princess Royal stepped out in a regal wool coat rendered from a herringbone weave and embellished with rich emerald-hued velvet details.

© PA Images The Princess Royal was a pillar of strength

Adding a pop of colour to her sophisticated ensemble, the mother-of-two layered with a berry-toned turtle neck jumper, adding black leather gloves and suede knee-high boots for warmth.

Considering her exceptional eco-credentials and penchant for sustainable style, it comes as no surprise that Princess Anne's gorgeous tweed coat made its debut in the royal's wardrobe several years ago.

© Getty Princess Anne first wore the coat to attend the Royal Christmas Service at Sandringham Church on December 25, 1990

Anne often wore the coat in the years between 1990 and 1996, including on a visit to Dunblane in Scotland with her late mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The coat looked just as fabulous on the royal 33 years ago as it does today. Anne remained poised and stoic throughout her jam-packed schedule of engagements on Monday, acting as a pillar of strength especially when she paid her respects to those who lost their lives in the Lockerbie bombing, which happened 35 years ago.

Starting her day, the royal stepped out at MacRebur plastic company, where she received a tour of the factory and learned about the company’s manufacturing and testing process.

© Getty Princess Anne wearing the coat in 1996 to lay a wreath et the entrance of Dunblane Primary School

Anne to Lockerbie’s Garden of Remembrance at Dryfesdale Cemetery in Dumfries where she paid tribute to the victims of the UK’s deadliest terrorist attack in 1988.

After concluding her visit to Lockerbie, Anne travelled 48m to Kelloholm to open the new facilities at Browns Food Group. The Princess Royal heard about the importance of Scottish pork to the country's farming industry and was briefed on meat preparation and butchery.

Her fourth and final engagement saw the Princess Royal head to the Hilton Hotel in Glasgow to attend a reception as patron of TS Queen Mary.