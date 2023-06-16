Inside Johnny Depp and his ex Vanessa Paradis' former French village home

Johnny Depp and his ex-partner Vanessa Paradis were together for over a decade, and during that time the pair spent a lot of time in their French village home. Life in France was a natural choice for the French singer and model – who shares two grown up children: Lily-Rose Depp, 24, and Jack Depp, 21, with her former partner.

But it may come as a surprise to fans to learn that it was Johnny – who now resides in the UK – who owned the property, and what a property it was! The family's impressive Cote d'Azure mansion was set within a 19th century hamlet which belonged entirely to the Pirates of the Caribbean star.

© Getty Images The Cote d'Azure area is known for its stunning beauty

The house itself boasted an ample 15 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms, two swimming pools and a skate park which was designed by the Jenne de Barry star for his son to play in. It also reportedly featured a Pirates themed wine cellar.

In addition, the surrounding area of the mansion featured a restaurant, village church, and guest house which was all also under the ownership of the now 60-year-old actor, who bought the then-abandoned village in 2001. The actor dedicated a lot of time and several million dollars to renovating the area, which he and his family eventually moved to.

© Getty Images Cannes, home of the famous film festival, is also based in the Cote d'Azure region

After the couple split in 2012, Johnny eventually put the estate on sale in 2015. However, the impressive area which has been listed since at prices ranging from $27 million to over $60 million appears never to have sold.

© Getty Images Johnny and Vanessa were together as a couple from 1998 to 2012

Another aspect which came along with the Hollywood star's property were its surrounding ancient woodlands, olive tree fields and vineyards. In 2007, it was revealed Johnny had bought Vanessa her very own vineyard near their home as a congratulations present for completing her new album, Divinidylle, which she released later that year.

Where else has Johnny Depp lived?

In addition to the pair's French village, Johnny, Vanessa and their children also spent some time living together on The Lone Ranger star's 150-foot luxury yacht. The actor named the boat after his family, taking the first two letters of each of their names in order to spell 'Vajoliroja' – likely a clever reference also to the famous pirate flag, the Jolly Roger.

© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Lily-Rose Depp is the actor's oldest child

Other properties which the Edward Scissorhands actor has owned in the past include: five Hollywood Hills-based mansions which neighbors each other, and which the star has turned into a private compound; several LA-based penthouses which he reportedly sold following his split from his ex-wife Amber Heard in 2016; and a Kentucky horse farm which he gifted to his mother.

The controversial famous face now values the privacy he finds when he spends time in his UK-based home, a 12 bedroom mansion based in the Somerset countryside. Speaking with a local magazine, Somerset Life, about his home there in 2023, Johnny explained: "I just love places with character."

He later went on to say how much he valued the culture he found there regarding how people reacted if they recognised him out and about town. "British people are cool and will greet you as if you are a neighbour," he said, before highlighting how the lack of an "over the top" greeting from fans helped as he is "not the great extrovert that people think" he is.