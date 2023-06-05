Inside Johnny Depp's $16million Somerset home away from the spotlight

The Jeanne du Barry star has been spending a lot of time in the UK since his and his ex Amber Heard's defamation lawsuit

Johnny Depp is such a famous face, it's easy to believe the star might struggle to successfully find a home where he can truly relax away from public attention. However, this is exactly what the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise star appears to have found in his $16million mansion in the UK.

While his ex-wife Amber Heard has moved on from their hugely public defamation lawsuit by moving to Spain, the Fantastic Beasts actor has chosen a retreat in the county of Somerset, UK. The 59-year-old Hollywood star's idyllic 12 bedroom property sits on a 850-acre estate which features a walled garden and even has its own dairy farm onsite.

Speaking to local magazine Somerset Life about his choice to move to the 19-century property and area in March 2023, Johnny said: "I just love places with character," before he went on to explain how he liked how he was able to just get on with life without too much attention being thrown on him by those living nearby.

"British people are cool and will greet you as if you are a neighbour — without going over the top. I like going to places, seeing things and meeting people — but I'm not the great extrovert that people think," he said.

"In truth, I'm quite a shy person," Johnny continued. "That's one of the great things about Britain, and especially Somerset. I can just be me — and that's nice. I can go into shops without being surrounded by people wanting selfies. I don't mind that up to a point, but sometimes it gets a little too crowded."

Where is Johnny Depp's Somerset property?

Johnny's privacy does mean that we know very little about his Somerset home apart from its dimensions and his thoughts about living in the property. His interview with Somerset Life didn't feature any photos of the inside of his UK property, and the actor is yet to give any kind of insights into the home or its grounds on his social media.

Instead, the Lone Ranger to only post about his more public appearances recently, such as his controversial return to Cannes. With that being said, it's unclear whether one image which showed the star's workroom might have been taken in his UK home.

How many homes does Johnny Depp own?

While his Somerset property is shrouded in secrecy, we do know more about the actor's other properties in his impressive real estate portfolio. Over the years Johnny Depp has lived in several properties across the world which have cost him circa $100million to own and then additional thousands per year to maintain. In LA alone, Johnny owns five neighbouring homes worth $19million in the Hollywood Hills, which he has made into his own private compound.

In the past, Johnny bought a $950,000 horse farm in his home state of Kentucky in 1995, before selling it for $1million just over five years later. However, the actor had a change of heart and bought it again for $2million in 2005 as a gift for his mother, who lived there until her death in 2016.

Johnny and his ex-wife Vanessa Paradis also once bought a $55million French village, which came complete with its own restaurant and village church, a main house and guest house with 15 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms, two swimming pools, a skate park designed by Johnny for his son Jack, and a Pirates of the Caribbean-themed wine cellar.

