Demi Moore's unexpected breakfast nook 'levels up' her rustic kitchen

Demi Moore has been the woman of the hour when it comes to great style this month as she posed up a storm in a slew of incredible outfits at the Cannes Film Festival.

But it is clear that her impeccable style also extends to interior design as an unexpected corner of her gorgeous home reveals that she is the queen of still nailing country chic in 2024.

Demi dazzled at the Cannes Film Festival

The Substance star, 61, owns a sprawling ranch-style home in Idaho which she has previously shared with her three daughters Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah, as well as her ex-husband Bruce Willis, his wife Emma, and their two daughters making for quite the unusual living arrangement.

Demi Moore has three daughters

The Ghost actress purchased the home in Hailey in 2000 after she split from her Die Hard star ex and has taken to Instagram on more than one occasion to share insights into her design tastes.

Demi's breakfast nook is so cosy

She was seen in 2021 looking as glamorous as ever in an unearthed photo showing off her gorgeous breakfast nook.

The space adds a rustic charm and sense of coziness to the space with the warm wood bench being upholstered with ditsy floral fabric. The area has also been made to feel even more inviting with the addition of two throw cushions.

Demi's breakfast nook has been upholstered in floral fabric

Interior designer at The Living House, Sophie Clemson, reveals why old-school breakfast nooks have maintained their appeal.

Her home features bare brick walls

"They are brilliant for family homes, as you can usually squeeze a few more people around the table, and you can integrate hidden storage into the built-in bench seats, which is always a bonus," Sophie explains.

Demi Moore and her ex-husband Bruce Willis are still close

"Breakfast nooks are also built into the space and can level up the look of your kitchen with a bespoke design. It's an opportunity to introduce a pattern with an upholstered seat in an interesting fabric."

Design inspo from Demi

Sophie says the Please Baby Please actress' nook in particular is a design success.

Demi's home features a rustic aesthetic

"Demi's breakfast nook looks cosy with the choice of wood that's been used because it's adding warmth due to its dark oak material," the expert says. "The colours of the wood pair beautifully with the terracotta tones in the seat fabric. Overall, it has a country chic feel with the natural wood materials and cosy textiles."

Country chic in 2024 - hit or miss?

The interior designer says that country chic very much still has a place in 2024 interiors.

Demi's home has a rustic interior

"With country chic, you can mix vintage pieces with accessories or even upcycle some furniture to embrace that country cottage look. If you like the country chic style, you will most likely love the transitional design style too, which is similar and all about mixing the new and old together and bringing character to your home," she shares.

Demi Moore at home with her nine dogs

Elsewhere in the home, the G.I. Jane star has created a sense of casual living through the rustic interiors. The actress looked youthful in dungarees as she posed in her kitchen which features warm wood cabinetry to match the cabin-feel flooring and earthy granite worktops.

Demi's home has space for all the family

The kitchen opens out into a large living room area with an eclectic aesthetic and floor-to-ceiling windows for a light and airy feel.