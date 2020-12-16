Demi Moore's living room looks like a Christmas tree farm in unbelievably festive photo The actress has transformed her beautiful home

Demi Moore doesn't do things by halves when it comes to the holidays!

The Hollywood icon got well and truly into the festive spirit when she transformed her home into a cosy wonderland, and her living room had no fewer than three Christmas trees.

Demi, 58, wowed fans with a sneak peek inside her Idaho ranch where she'd lit up her home with hundreds of white twinkle lights and also adorned the pines with decorative baubles.

She'd captioned the photo: "Tis the season," and added a Christmas tree emoji.

Her followers adored her spirit and wrote: "Beautiful, I love this," and also asked: "How many trees?"

Demi has plenty of room to make the most of her decorations as she's spent the COVID-19 pandemic in her sprawling Hailey, Idaho home.

Demi's home is filled with trees

The Ghost star recently gave a glimpse into her western-themed property complete with its wooden walls and controversial carpeted bathroom.

Fans might love her festive decorations but they weren't so sure about the bathroom decor.

They bombarded Demi with questions on Instagram after she shared a photo of herself recording a podcast, with a toilet in the background.

"Carpet in the bathroom?" wrote one, while another said: "I can't tell if there’s a couch in the bathroom or a toilet in the living room."

Demi will likely spend the holidays with her daughters

Demi hasn't revealed her plans for the holidays but she'll no doubt be joined by her daughters Rumer, 32, Scout, 29, and Tallulah, 26, who have also been spending a lot of the lockdown with their mum.

At the beginning of the pandemic, they were fortunate enough to be joined by their dad, Bruce Willis, in Idaho too.

While Demi and Bruce ended their marriage in 2000 they have maintained a firm friendship.

The Die Hard star has been married to Emma Hemming since 2009 and they have two daughters, Mabel, eight, and Evelyn, six, together.

