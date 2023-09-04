Goldie Hawn's family are certainly not ones to stay still for long - as her youngest son has proved!

Wyatt Rusell and his wife Meredith Hagner have undertook a huge challenge - and quite the transition too - as they have purchased a 100-year-old lakehouse that is in need of renovating.

Meredith took to Instagram over the weekend to explain all, and shared some photos of the property in its current state, ahead of the transformation.

She posted a picture showing a spacious living area complete with a table and chairs, a wood-panelled ceiling and a large window.

VIDEO: Meet Goldie Hawn's children and grandchildren

She wrote: "Humor me and follow my untrained, zero percent knowledgeable, thrift store freak self trying to set this place up. "We got a magical 100 year old lake cottage in the trees, a dream of mine!

"Sprucing it up using almost all used, thrifted, Craigslisted furniture (minus @sixpennyhome sofa and chair I'm excited about and highly recommend them for ethical, well made, well priced pieces)."

Goldie Hawn's son Wyatt Russell and his wife Meredith Hagner are doing up their new home

Meredith also shared a photo of the bedroom, featuring a low-beamed wood-panelled ceiling and gingham blinds. "My husband 's desire to has been 'lots of gingham' and he's passionate we have igns that say things like 'Live Lake Love'.

"Shocking I know. An ex pro hockey player has the taste of a 87-year-old grandma in Michigan!!"

Wyatt Russell and Meredith Hagner's home is being renovated by the pair

She continued: "I'm diggin into the aesthetic. Will be buying unhinged things at thrift stores and hoping they work?! I don't have a brand but if I had a brand this would be off-brand."

Wyatt and Meredith started dating in 2015 after they were both cast in the film Folk Hero & Funny Guy and after three years of dating, Wyatt proposed on Christmas Day in 2018 surrounded by their family in Wyatt's native Colorado.

© Getty Images Wyatt Russell with his famous parents Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell

The pair welcomed their son Buddy, two, at the end of 2020, and have decided to keep their only child out of the spotlight, having yet to post any photos of him on social media or in public, apart from a few candid shots covering his face.

These have been posted on special occasions, such as Mother's Day. What's more, the couple added to their family earlier in the year after getting a puppy.

© Instagram Meredith Hagner and Wyatt Russell share two-year-old son Buddy

At the time, Meredith took to Instagram to share a photo of herself cradling an adorable puppy in the car. "WE GOT A PUPPY YES I'M YELLING," she captioned the picture. It's safe to say that Meredith and Wyatt are loving every moment of parenthood.

"It's everything everyone says it is. The best way I can describe it - and I was talking about it with my wife - is every love song you ever heard is not about your partner, it's about your kids," the actor told Good Morning America.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.