Inside Goldie Hawn's calming bedroom with Kurt Russell - and their morning routine

Goldie Hawn has shared her morning routine with fans – and it's so incredibly simple that we can all follow along.

In a new video shared on Instagram, Goldie was lying in her bed that she shares with partner Kurt Russell, revealing the relaxing ambiance she had created at her home. The queen-sized bed was covered in large luxurious square pillows, and a plethora of bouncy white sheets, covered in a white fleece blanket. A black arch headboard sat behind the bed, and the walls were covered in a gorgeous blue and white floral wallpaper.

The video, which you can watch below, is part of a new series for MindUp, and it saw Goldie in her pajamas as she revealed her morning routine that sets "the tone for a good day, one mindful moment at a time".

Inside Goldie Hawn's morning routine

"When we wake up in the morning we don't want to jump out of bed in the morning," she began, "so there's a few things I do and I thought I'd share them with you."

As she closed her eyes and pretended to go back to sleep, the actress quipped "I feel like I am making a movie!" before sharing that when she first opens her eyes, she takes several deep breaths, held for five seconds each.

© Instagram Goldie Hawn's calming bedroom is fully of relaxing blues

Praising the practise that she says ensures her eyes will "pop open" after, Goldie then shared several leg and back stretches she performs before concluding with a moment of gratitude.

"Before I jump out and start my day I just think of three things I am grateful for, and then when you get up you say, 'I'm going to have a really good day today.'"

"We’re continuing our @mindup video series for Mental Health Awareness Month, with a peek into my morning routine! Starting each day with deep breaths, gratitude, and stretches to set the tone for a good day, one mindful moment at a time," she captioned the video.

© Instagram Goldie Hawn lies in her bed and stretches a leg

Goldie launched MindUp in 2003; it is a "program that offers kids tools to regulate emotions, build resilience and understand how trauma impacts the brain". May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and Goldie has been sharing videos across social media all month.

Earlier in May the mom-of-three shared that she was "committed to sharing tips all month long to improve our mental well-being," and revealed the importance of "mental fitness" among children.

"The world we know is upside down. Every time I turn on TV, I look at all of our news and so forth that I almost feel so helpless that I don't know what to do. I get a little bit of a brain frenzy. I start to feel unstable , 'What's gonna happen?' because we don't know so much," the Academy winner said.

"In the meantime, the one thing that we need to find is the strength and the intention to create better mental health for ourselves. We don't need to change the world. We don't need to do any of that. But what we do need to do is become aware of our mental state to be able to understand that when we are feeling this way that we need to take a break because only [we] can change ourselves."