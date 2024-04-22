Christie Brinkley's daughter Sailor's charming NYC apartment is a far cry from mom's $29.5 million estate – see inside

Christie Brinkley's daughter is giving fans a look into what the life of a celebrity kid really looks like!

The model's youngest daughter, Sailor Brinkley Cook, lives in New York City, and recently gave her social media followers a glimpse of her life away from her mom's stunning Bridgehampton home, and in her charming Manhattan apartment instead.

Sailor, 25, is Christie's daughter with ex-husband Peter Cook, 65, who last year tied the knot with Alba Jancou, also 25. Christie is also a mom to Jack Paris, 28, who she shares with ex Richard Taubman, and Alexa Ray Joel, 38, her daughter with Billy Joel.

Sailor took to Instagram over the weekend to share a recap of what she has been up to lately, starting off with a glowing photo highlighting her golden tan.

She next shared a sweet car selfie featuring her pet poodle, followed by a snap of a lush landscape, the blooming cherry blossoms in the city, and a mirror selfie ahead of a work-out at Equinox.

Among the photos was also a glimpse inside her apartment, thanks to a mirror selfie in which she is donning a white polka-dot dress, and on view is her living room, adorned with a cozy white couch, a Persian-style rug, a slim bookcase, and glass coffee table.

© Instagram

"Some life," Sailor wrote in her caption, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over all the pics, with one writing: "Life looks good on you," as others followed suit with: "So cute Sailor, love these pics," and: "Fabulous pics!" as well as: "You're amazing."

Like her mom, Sailor has worked as a model as well; she also founded a candle and jewelry company called Sacred + Divine, inspired by "angel numbers," sequences of repeated numbers some believe to hold spiritual meaning.

© Instagram Christie and her two daughters

Per the brand's website, the collection of candles and accessories "reflects Sailor's visions and passions of nature, art and alchemy."

Back in 2018, her mom Christie told Parade about parenting and motherhood: "You learn so much from each child, just getting an opportunity to see the world through their eyes," adding: "I have three real individuals. They all find magic in different places, and I feel so fortunate to be able to experience that."

She also noted: "Like every parent, I give them advice to keep healthy and happy. But in other areas, it's important they find what works for them and make their own mistakes. I define myself more as a support giver."

