Kirstie Alley's kids selling mom's 'unique' personal items from $15M property portfolio one year after death

One year after Kirstie Alley's passing, her kids are sharing some of their mom's treasured belongings with the world.

The Cheers alum passed away on December 5, 2022 aged 71 after a battle with colon cancer. In a statement shared with People at the time, her family announced: "We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered."

The Look Who's Talking actress is survived by daughter Lillie Price Stevenson, 29, and son William True Stevenson, 31, who she shared with ex-husband, actor Parker Stevenson.

The Stevenson-Alley siblings announced this week that a curated, though expansive collection of the late actress' belongings will be available to purchase in a forthcoming estate sale, organized by Those Two Girls Estate Sales and hosted in three parts via online bidding platform Live Auctioneers.

"Our mom collected so many fun and unique things over her incredible life," the two told People, adding: "We want to share some of them with others in the hopes of spreading her love of decorating."

Kirstie worked professionally as an interior designer prior to pursuing acting; she made her film debut in 1982 starring as officer Lieutenant Saavik in Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan.

© Getty Kirstie lived in the Clearwater home she bought in 2000 at the time of her passing

"A lover of both style and function, she surrounded herself with items she loved no matter where they came from," a rep from Kirstie's estate also said, adding: "She was always looking for the next great piece and had no problem designing around them or waiting for inspiration to strike."

Though a location for the sale has yet to be disclosed, the wide-ranging items are a collection from Kirstie's three previous homes in Maine, California, and Clearwater, Florida, where her former co-star John Travolta currently lives.

© Getty The late actress with her two children in 2010

Her Isleboro Island home was listed in 2011 for $2.35 million, and she sold the Los Feliz home she owned for two decades in 2021 for $7.8 million. She passed away in Clearwater, and her home in the coastal city, which she purchased from Lisa Marie Presley, was sold earlier this year for $5.2 million.

The first of the three auctions will launch for bidding on December 21, and will run through January 7. The sale will be dedicated to her collection of French antiques, and Rococo and Hollywood Regency decor, including lamps, bronze statues, clocks, and upholstered chairs.

© Getty Kirstie and John were co-stars, longtime friends, and neighbors

The second sale will run through January 22 to February 4, and will focus on some of Kirstie's "favorite garden decor," per her rep, like a Victorian bird cage and cast iron planters, as well as more interior decor, including a Third Empire chandelier with mermaid embellishments and a French oak kitchen table.

The last of the three sales will be dedicated to her expansive fashion archive, and items from luxury designers such as Manolo Blahnik, Christian Louboutin, Alexander McQueen, Fendi and Jimmy Choo will be up for grabs.

