Inside Rihanna's $25m 'mansion in the sky' for sale previously owned by Matthew Perry

Rihanna is selling her famed "mansion in the sky" less than a year after purchasing it.

The "Love on the Brain" singer, 36, has reportedly listed her Los Angeles highrise apartment located in The Century luxury building, near Wilshire Corridor, for $25 million.

She first purchased the home from fellow billionaire Nick Molnar for $21 million – he initially listed it for $28 million – in April of last year, and it is believed she never lived in it.

The tech entrepreneur and Afterpay founder himself bought the opulent pad from late Friends star Matthew Perry, who owned it from 2017 to 2021, and counted on architect Scott Joyce and interior designer LM Pagano to update and customize it. He purchased it for $20 million, listed it two years later for $35 million, and when it eventually sold for $21.6 million, it became the priciest condo sale in Southern California since 2015.

The home, which occupies the entire 40th floor of the building, is entered through a private elevator, and boasts a whopping 9,300 square-feet enclosed by curving, floor-to-ceiling windows.

Moreover, it features not one, not two, not three but four terraces, plus four bedrooms, eight bathrooms, an expansive living room featuring hardwood floors, an all-white kitchen with marble countertops, dual islands and an adjoining dining space, as well as a screening room, separate family rooms and den, plus a billiards room.

The primary suite is almost an apartment in and of itself, featuring separate seating areas, a fireplace, dual bathrooms, and major walk-in closets.

Plus, outside of the massive residence, amenities in the exclusive building – which comprises 42 floors and 109 units – include 24/7 concierge and security, a huge pool with cabanas, a state of the art gym and fitness studio, in-house restaurant, a movie theater, private wine storage, and more.

It of course also comes with quite the set of A-List neighbors: just above Rihanna's sits Candy Spelling's $35 million penthouse, which occupies the top two floors of the building, plus Denzel Washington as well as reality TV stars Terry and Heather Dubrow are also residents.

The building, designed by Robert A.M. Stern Architects, was completed around 2010; Rihanna reportedly is still the owner of a smaller unit, though her primary residence with partner A$AP Rocky and their sons RZA and Riot Rose is a $13.8 million Beverly Hills mansion.

At the time of her April 2023 purchase, it had been less than a month since Los Angeles enacted its mansion tax, which requires sellers to pay 4% on sales of homes priced between $5 million and $10 million, and 5.5% on sales of properties at $10 million or above.

