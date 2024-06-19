Savannah Guthrie asks fans for help concerning home related issue

Savannah Guthrie is a much-loved host on Today, and used her platform of over 1M Instagram followers to ask for some help on Tuesday night.

The NBC star was experiencing an issue at home to do with her orchid, which was wilting despite her placing it in a sunny spot in her home in New York City.

Sharing several photos of the flower with her followers, Savannah wrote alongside the snapshots: "Why is my orchid wilting? She has a sunny spot. Google search not helpful 'You are overwatering unless you are underwatering.'"

VIDEO: Inside Savannah Guthrie's family life

Fans were quick to offer their advice, with one writing: "Ok. So when the flowers start to die, they release a hormone that kills the stalk. You need to cut below the last flower and it will rebloom. Orchids need…love, light, patience and sun. You can do it."

Another wrote encouragingly: "She’s just done blooming right now. Expand your expectations to the full plant and know that just like us, there are seasons of growth, accomplishment and rest. You’re doing a great job."

A third added: "Once I started watering from the bottom up my orchid has been doing much better. I fill the sink with water and place the pot in the water for about an hour /once a week."

Savannah often shares snippets of her home life with fans on social media. She lives in a beautiful apartment in the West Village, having relocated from Tribeca in 2023.

Savannah Guthrie with her husband and children Vale and Charles

The star spends her weeks there, so that she's close to the NBC studios, along with her husband, Michael Feldman, and two children, Vale, nine, and Charles, seven.

The family also have a beautiful house in Upstate New York, which is where they spend the weekends and holidays. It boasts a sprawling garden with an outdoor pool, which she has been making the most of during the warm evenings.

Savannah's husband Michael with their children on Father's Day

The backyard also has a large wooden decking area and comfy-looking chairs and lots of plants, along with a hammock and large open spaces filled with trees.

The home also boasts several bedrooms and bathrooms plus an enormous kitchen featuring dark oak cupboards, a double range oven, and a wooden island lined with brown leather stools. The TV star even has her own indoor gym, equipped with everything from a bench to a boxing bag.

Savannah's children made their dad a sweet handbook on Father's Day

Savannah loves nothing more than spending time with her family when she's not busy working on the Today Show.

Her children are growing up fast, and over the weekend, she shared a glimpse into their Father's Day celebrations, which saw her husband receive some adorable handmade gifts from Vale and Charles, including a handmade book called 'The Guidebook to a Dad's Life,' which she shared a photo of online.

Savannah Guthrie and her children

She paid tribute to her husband on social media too, writing: "So very loved. Happy Father's Day."