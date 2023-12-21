Inside Savannah Guthrie's personalized dressing room at the Today Show studios

Savannah Guthrie loves her job at the Today Show, and has been working there for over a decade. And while fans only tend to see the NBC daytime star in the studios, recently, she posted a rare video from behind-the-scenes, taken inside her dressing room.

The mother-of-two has added a lot of stylish and personal touches to her work space, including an assortment of photos of her two young children, Vale, nine, and Charles, six, as well as a jug with her name written on it which has been used to hold her pens, and a mug reading 'Calm down Savannah'.

There's also a doll on display, and a framed quote reading 'Love is the answer'.

Savannah had shared footage from inside her dressing room to share an emotional update following the news of her upcoming book, Mostly What God Does, which will be available to purchase from February 20.

She thanked fans for their kind words, and told them that she was "excited and joyful," but also "deeply nervous" to be "so personal and vulnerable" in the upcoming book.

The book, as per Amazon is described as "Mostly What God Does is centered on the essentials of God's love, a love that is needed now more than ever. Savannah Guthrie turns her journalistic eye toward the power of faith in everyday life."

The Christian literature will share reflections on faith and life and aims to be an inspiring read.

Savannah is deeply spiritual and delved into her beliefs in an essay for Today which was adapted from a speech she gave at a Catholic luncheon.

"Motherhood and faith go together," she wrote. "I couldn’t do one without the other. You need faith to get through motherhood. Wine helps. But faith is crucial.

"Motherhood tells us everything we need to know about faith. Being a parent teaches us in the clearest terms how God, our Father in heaven, relates to us. His love, his frustrations, his compassion for us … The way we feel about our kids is about as close as we can get to grasping how God feels about us, His children."

It's been a big year for Savannah, as along with her book news, she's also moved house. Savannah and her husband Michael Feldman, along with their two children, moved into their new home in June, and she's shared several photos from inside the new property over the past few months.

While the family are settled in their new home, they are still waiting to sell their TriBeCa apartment. The star and her husband have had their luxury apartment up for sale since January, having first purchased it in 2017. Per People, property records reveal that the TV journalist and her husband have slashed the price by half a million dollars, having re-listed it at $6.6 million down from $7.1 million.

The home is listed by Cortnee Glasser of Sotheby's International Realty, and the listing claims a purchase would be a "rare opportunity to own a spectacular, turn-key, one-of-a-kind home in Tribeca," renovated by designer Monique Gibson.

The apartment listing also reveals: "The elevator opens directly into a gracious foyer which leads to a great room with nearly 50 feet of linear frontage.

The space, renovated to perfection and with wall-to-wall south-facing windows, is ideal for entertaining with three separate living areas."

"Other features in the Great Room include a wall of custom oak millwork adding tremendous warmth and character, concrete ceilings with breathtaking light fixtures and a stunning steel and glass wall with doors that lead to a large formal Dining Area with an antiqued mirror and cerused oak backdrop."

