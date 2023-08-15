Sofia Vegara's resort-like pool at $26 million former marital home leaves fans speechless

Sofia Vegara gave fans a rare glimpse inside her lavish $27 million Beverly Hills home as she enjoyed a balmy summer evening with friends around her resort-like pool.

The Modern Family actress, who recently split from her ex-husband Joe Maganiello, opened the doors to her lavish al fresco setup in her latest Instagram post as shared a photo of herself lounging on plush cream sofas.

© Instagram Sofia recently split from her ex-husband Joe Maganielleo

Sofia, 51, looked like a goddess as she reclined on the couch beside her beloved dog and three friends. In the centre of her outdoor setup was a sleek, marbled coffee table as the space was surrounded by sprawling potted plants.

Adding to the high-glamour aesthetic of her hotel-like home, Sofia's chic living room could be seen behind the French doors, which boasted a glittering chandelier, neutral décor and a large canvas artwork.

© Instagram Sofia lounged with friends by the pool of her $27 million Bevery Hills home

"Beautiful scene," commented one fan on Instagram, as another added: "I love the white furniture, it's super chic." A third added: "Home sweet home. It looks so cosy."

It's not the first time Sofia has shared a glimpse at her home's enviable outdoor space. Last year, the Columbian-American actress hosted a colourful themed party and shared her generous offering of delicious food.

In the background, a crystal-clear pool and Grecian pillars could be seen framing her marbled patio.

© Instagram The AGT host is enjoying time with friends amid her recent split

The America's Got Talent judge appears to have stayed in her marital mega-mansion in Beverly Park despite splitting from her husband of seven years. The lavish property, which the former couple bought in 2020, is situated in one of L.A.'s most exclusive communities, complete with guarded gates and a highly private location in the mountains above Beverly Hills.

WATCH: Sofia Vergara cleans her idyllic holiday home in a tropical bikini

The Los Angeles neighbourhood has residents including Denzel Washington, Sylvester Stallone, Eddie Murphy, and Rod Stewart.

© Instagram Sofia's $26m home boasts a large outdoor area with pool

The A-List former couple shocked fans when they announced their divorce in July, in a statement to Page Six which read: "We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."