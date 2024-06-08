AGT’s Sofia Vergara stuns in plunging animal print jumpsuit as she heads to LA event

Sofia Vergara exuded glamour and sophistication in her recent social media posts, proving once again why she's a style icon.

The 51-year-old actress shared several photos from her appearance at a SAG-AFTRA Foundation panel event, moderated by Jenelle Riley, where she captivated the audience with her charm and elegance.

For the event, Sofia stunned in a chic white and black jumpsuit featuring a striking animal print design and a daringly low-cut neckline.

The fashionable ensemble, while slightly loose-fitting from top to bottom, was perfectly cinched at the waist to accentuate her enviable curves. Embracing her inner bombshell, Sofia left the top portion of her jumpsuit unbuttoned.

Sofia Vergara looks unrecognisable as she transforms into Griselda Blanco

Accessorizing her look, the former Modern Family star adorned herself with a selection of necklaces, bracelets, and rings. Her lightened locks were styled long and straight, flowing effortlessly over her shoulders with a center part, enhancing her sultry appeal.

In a backstage selfie, Sofia struck a sultry pose, radiating confidence and allure. The actress, known for her vibrant personality, added a touch of flirtiness to her ensemble, capturing her fans' hearts with her captivating presence.

© Instagram Sofia stuns in plunging animal print jumpsuit

More than four months after the release of the biographical crime drama miniseries Griselda on Netflix, Sofia continues to promote the project, in which she serves as both the leading lady and executive producer.

On Thursday, she joined Variety editor and Actors On Actors host Jenelle Riley on stage to discuss her acclaimed performance as Griselda Blanco, the notorious Colombian drug lord.

© Steve Granitz Sofia Vergara arrives at the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards in 2017

Sofia, originally from Barranquilla, Atlántico, Colombia, shared another selfie taken in front of a mirror backstage, this time focusing on her upper body.

She paired this with a wide shot of the stage where she and Riley engaged in an insightful discussion about the miniseries.

© Steve Granitz Sofia Vergara stuns in black corset

In Griselda, Sofia portrays the infamous Griselda Blanco, a key figure in the cocaine-based drug trade and underworld of Miami, Florida, in the 1980s.

Known as the 'Godmother of Cocaine,' Blanco's ruthless pursuit of power and wealth, combined with her charm, made her a formidable force in the Miami drug scene. The series, created by Doug Miro, Eric Newman, Carlo Bernard, and Ingrid Escajeda, and directed by Andrés Baiz, delves into Blanco's rise to power and the impact of her lethal combination of savagery and charisma.

© Instagram Sofia paired a A-line skirt with a matching crop top

Set against the backdrop of 1970s-80s Miami, Griselda follows Blanco's journey as she expertly navigates the dual demands of business and family, earning her the moniker 'the Godmother.' The show serves as a cautionary tale about the destructive nature of power.

"Thank you for having me! SAG panel. #griselda," Sofia captioned her Instagram post, which featured a couple of red heart emojis.

Premiering on Netflix on January 25, 2024, Griselda consists of six hour-long episodes. The miniseries has received generally positive reviews from critics, with exceptional praise for Sofia's portrayal of Griselda Blanco. In its first week of release, it debuted at number one in 90 countries and topped Netflix's Global Weekly Top 10 TV (English) chart.