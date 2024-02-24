Joe Manganiello's drastically different living situation since divorce from Sofia Vergara revealed

Joe Manganiello's new home is worlds apart from the $26 million mansion he shared with his ex-wife, Sofia Vergara.

The Magic Mike star, 47, moved out of the palatial Beverly Park home the former couple shared since 2020 following their split in July 2023.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Sofia Vergara storms off stage after being quizzed about her love life

The Tuscan estate – which is now solely in Sofia's name – boasts six bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, and 17,000 square feet of space – but it appears Joe no longer needs such a sprawling home.

According to reports, the True Blood actor took his relationship with his new girlfriend, Caitlin O'Connor to the next level once his divorce was finalized in February.

Before going Instagram official with the 34-year-old – whom he has been dating since September – on Sunday, Joe and Caitlin reportedly moved in together earlier this month.

However, instead of another multi-million-dollar abode, the couple are said to be renting a modest apartment alongside Joe's dog Bubbles in the Venice neighborhood of Los Angeles, according to The Sun.

© AKGS Joe lived in this $26m Beverly Park home with his ex-wife Sofia

It is not clear which of the apartments the couple are living in, but the site reports that the realty website Zillow recently took three off the market.

One is a 1,100-square-foot apartment with two bedrooms and two bathrooms that costs around $6,500 a month.

For nearly $11,000 a month, Joe and Caitlin could be living in one of the other two 3,600-square-foot apartments with four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

© AKGS Joe reportedly lives in this apartment block in Venice with Caitlin

Either way, Joe appears to be very happy with his new living situation and his new girlfriend, who he shared his first loved-up selfie with on Instagram last week.

Joe and Caitlin's relationship came to light two months after he and Sofia announced their split after seven years of marriage.

© Instagram Joe and Caitlin have been dating since September 2023

"We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives," they said in a statement at the time.

Two days later, on July 19, 2023, Joe filed for divorce citing "irreconcilable differences", and it was finalized in February 2024.

Neither Joe nor Sofia contested the terms of their divorce, and they will each keep the assets they accumulated individually throughout their marriage.

© Dimitrios Kambouris/VF14 Sofia and Joe met in 2014

What's more, the former couple each waived their right to alimony, so neither of them will pay each other spousal support.

The exes first met in May 2014 at a White House Correspondents' Association dinner and confirmed their romance three months later.

© Mark Sagliocco Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello said they still 'love and care for one another'

That November, they moved in together, and on December 24, Joe popped the question during a trip to Hawaii. They married on November 22, 2015, at The Breakers Palm Beach resort in Florida.

"It was like a dream, like a fairy tale," Sofia said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show following their big day. She added: "Like, it came out perfectly how I wanted."

© Getty Joe is said to be happy and in love with Caitlin

Joe isn't the only one to move on from their marriage. Sofia is also dating and has been seen on several occasions enjoying nights out with multimillionaire orthopedic surgeon, Justin Saliman.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.