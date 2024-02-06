Sofia Vergara’s jaw-dropping walk-in closet inside $26 million LA mansion revealed - wow

Sofia Vergara has captivated audiences yet again, not through the screen, but by inviting fans into her extraordinary walk-in closet within her $26 million Los Angeles mansion.

Designed by Linda Koopersmith of The Beverly Hills Organizer, the closet boasts a breathtaking array of colors and textures, meticulously organized and displayed.

The room is lined with shelves that ascend to the ceiling, each laden with designer footwear in every conceivable hue. This stunning collection is a testament to Sofia's love for fashion, offering a glimpse into her impressive style repertoire.

The star’s palatial estate, ensconced in the elite Beverly Park community, is a testament to Sofia's impeccable taste and successful career.

© Youtube Inside Sofia's incredible walk-in closet

As she welcomed Architectural Digest into her home, the Colombian-born star, dressed in a chic strapless black top and slacks, exuded sophistication and warmth. "Good to see you," Sofia greeted, as she opened the doors to a world where luxury meets personal flair.

Her residence, a breathtaking Tuscan-style mansion purchased in 2020, exudes old-world charm fused with contemporary luxury.

This abode, once belonging to Barry Bonds, features six bedrooms and ten bathrooms, sprawling over 17,000 square feet of living space.

"It's amazing the ceiling—it’s all hand-painted, and it brought this room to life," Sofia shared, reflecting on the artisanal details that adorn her formal dining room.Sofia's love for fine china is evident as she presented her extensive collection, which she believes is crucial for hosting.

Sofia's walk in closet is huge

"I love to collect China—one of the most important things of entertaining is putting effort in the details... I think that China is what helps achieve that," she said, offering a peek into her cabinet filled with exquisite plates.

In the heart of her home lies a massive kitchen, where Sofia's Latin roots manifest in her love for gathering friends and family.

"I am Latin, so we love entertaining with a lot of food and a lot of friends, and we’re always here; it's hard to take people out of the kitchen," she noted. Despite not being an avid cook, she ensures her kitchen shines with the best, stating, "I only care that it looks amazing."

The family room, an extension of her personality, leads to the backyard—Sofia's favorite aspect of the house. The open space allows for a seamless view of the upstairs guestrooms and the pool, integrating the indoors with the outdoors. This is where Sofia entertains, watches TV, and where "the drama" unfolds, as she playfully put it.

Her collection of crystal birds is a blend of two of her passions, and her admiration for art is rooted in her Colombian heritage, as seen in the Botero painting adorning her walls. "There was something about the matadors that I was very attracted to," Sofia revealed, hinting at her vibrant cultural background.

The most "important corner" of the house, as Sofia described, is where her large green cabinet stands, housing a well-stocked bar that brims with "happiness." "What do you want?" she playfully asked the cameraman, showcasing her hospitality and joyous spirit.

Sofia Vergara showed off her denim look in a bathroom selfie

Initially, Sofia found the house reminiscent of "Transylvania and horrific," but it was the backyard that captured her heart. "All I wanna do when I’m home is sit in the backyard and relax," she confessed, likening her presence to that of Don Corleone, as she comfortably welcomes her guests.

Sofia's bedroom is a sanctuary of romance and relaxation, where a gold four-post bed takes center stage. "It’s where the good times happen," she quipped, emphasizing the room's ability to make her feel "sexy and special."

The fireplace, a historic piece from the Waldorf Astoria, adds a touch of New York grandeur to her Californian residence. Her designer, who Sofia says "saved her life," helped transform the house into a home that reflected her personality and style.

© Instagram Sofia Vegara inside her bathroom

The estate's outdoor features are equally as lavish as the interiors, with olive trees, stone fountains, and a Grecian-inspired pool area. Within the walls of Beverly Park, Sofia enjoys the same privacy and security as her neighbors—A-list celebrities and Hollywood royalty.

Through her lucrative television career and savvy business partnerships, Sofia has fashioned not just a house, but a home that mirrors her journey from Barranquilla to Beverly Hills.

