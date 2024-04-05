Shirlie Kemp unveils unseen look at impressive 'Piglet' shed in fairytale garden

Shirlie and Martin Kemp's stunning Victorian home is a great source of design inspiration but their garden is equally impressive too.

The couple, who are parents to radio DJ Roman Kemp and singer Harley Moon, often share video footage and photos from the stunning outdoor area which is full of tall trees, flowers and their beloved 'Piglet'.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Shirley shared a photo of her standing in her garden with their converted outhouse-cum-studio seen in the background.

© Instagram Shirlie Kemp in her garden at home

The angle of the snap shows the pretty table and chairs that the family have placed just a few steps from the studio doors, and a bench placed neatly underneath the windows.

Shirley was beaming in the photograph while looking elegant in a floral green midi dress paired with a rose-print headband, complementing their fairytale-like garden perfectly.

The outhouse was originally a pig shed that the former popstars were tempted to rip down when they bought their property back in 2022, but instead, the Pepsi & Shirlie singer had a vision to transform it into a separate building in their garden. Once the pair finished the project, they fittingly named it 'Piglet' and it's become a staple part of their home.

The building is stylish as well as functional. It's clad in wooden panels with black metal-rimmed doors and windows, giving it an overall rustic feel. Located just outside the entrance is a pergola area with two chairs and a barbeque for when the warmer months allow for alfresco dining.

© Instagram Martin and Shirlie Kemp converted an old pigshed

Inside, however, 'Piglet' is a floral haven. Shirlie uses the area as her studio and it's naturally filled with workspace areas including plenty of wooden benches and is draped from top to bottom in gorgeous foliage.

When Shirlie's husband Martin shared before and after pictures of the outdoor building, he praised his wife's impressive transformation: "I can never get over @shirliekemp's mad visions… I was going to knock this pig shed down… now it's stunning!!"

The Spandau Ballet musician added: "Thank you @soulfulhideaways for making her idea come true @rhschelsea see you later!!!"

Another photo from their garden shared recently showed their tall magnolia trees in all their glory. Shirlie wrote on their home Instagram account, @maisonnumber9: "Camellia and magnolia having their moment in the garden although the camellia is not enjoying the wet weather as much."

The pair have also successfully managed to utilise their garden space for growing crops, too, including apples, tomatoes, and vegetables. But the overall design and layout are priorities for Shirlie.

© Instagram Shirlie Kemp

"I love gardens that invite you in," she shared previously. "There's still so much that I want to add to the garden.

"I'm fascinated by how our environment [affects] us, what our subconscious mind is absorbing, it's that very part of my mind that drives me to make changes and create and I just can't switch it off."