Shirlie Kemp wows with impressive 'before and after' garden transformation

Shirlie Kemp often shares photos and videos from her stunning garden at home where she lives with her husband Martin Kemp, but there's nothing like a "before and after" post to show off how hard she has worked!

The former Pepsi & Shirlie star took to Instagram to share with her followers the progress of the flower beds she had planted a few weeks before.

"This is such a pretty little flower bed now. Newly planted and everything’s blooming well, including the wisteria," the mother-of-two said.

Shirlie then went on to list the flowers she'd included in the caption: "Yellow and pink, Candelabra Primulas, Purple Salvias, Pink Hydrangeas, Pink Cosmos, White Campanulas, White Viburnum, Lilac Wisteria."

© Instagram Shirlie Kemp shared this stunning 'after' photo of her flowerbed

After sharing the "after" photo, Shirlie then shared the "before" shot, showing the bare patio beforehand which lacked colour and vibrancy. Fans were more than impressed with the transformation the former Wham! dancer shared.

"What a transformation, Shirlie. It looks stunning," said one fan. Another wrote: "Just lovely. Have to admit it, your page is one I pop to for some gentle positive prettiness. Plus the flowers are glorious!" As a third wrote: "Beautiful, love the colour combinations too. So pretty."

The garden has been a big priority for the couple, who bought their Victorian property back in 2021 and have been renovating ever since. But, like many garden enthusiasts, she has admitted that it will be a while before the outdoor space is truly "finished."

The 62-year-old previously shared a video of her "overgrown" garden just last month, before writing: "May is one of my favourite months, the garden suddenly comes alive. And the promise of summer is just around the corner.

MORE: Inside Roman Kemp's modern Vauxhall flat he didn't want Princess Kate to visit

MORE: Shirlie and Martin Kemp's garden looks just like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's

© Instagram Shirlie Kemp 'before' garden photo

"We're leaving lots of areas alone to do their own thing, so no mowing in certain areas. I'm constantly adding plants around piglet as there was nothing here and patience is key to gardening but I don't have much of that!"

Shirlie continued: "It will take years to create the garden that I see in my head but it is rewarding seeing what we have created in such a short time."

© Instagram Shirlie Kemp in her stunning garden

Elsewhere in the garden, the family have a sprawling lawn, a tennis court, a huge magnolia tree, and a studio hut they converted from a pig shed that they've affectionately named 'Piglet.'

The pair also re-converted an outhouse they call their 'cottage', which also has its own impressive kitchen and living area and a bedroom upstairs.