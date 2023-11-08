Who is Roman Kemp dating? Everything you need to know about his dating history

Radio host Roman Kemp, 30, is currently thought to be single following a string of relationships.

Whilst the son of Spandau Ballet star Martin and Wham! backing singer Shirlie tends to keep his relationships out of the spotlight, the beloved presenter has occasionally shared sneak peeks inside his love life.

Take a look at his family life in the video below...

WATCH: Celebrity Gogglebox - The Kemps Biscuit Challenge

Join HELLO! as we take a closer look at Roman's dating history, covering everything from his public romances to his rumoured relationships with the likes of Kate Moss's sister, Lottie Moss.

Maura Higgins

© Getty Images The Love Island star at the Pride of Britain Awards in 2023

Back in 2022, Roman is thought to have grown close to Love Island star, Maura Higgins. Whilst neither party has confirmed their alleged romance, the duo were snapped looking cosy at the Brit Awards afterparty in February last year.

Despite their loved-up appearance, at the time, a spokesperson for Roman insisted that the stars "are friends."

Jette Kerkoff

The former I'm a Celebrity contestant has also been romantically linked to German model, Jette Kerkoff. The couple allegedly grew close whilst soaking up the sun in Mykonos, and Roman has liked a string of her snaps over on Instagram.

Codie Jones

Prior to this, Roman is thought to have dated Australian radio presenter, Codie Jones. The duo allegedly formed a strong bond following the heartbreaking death of their mutual friend Joe.

Anne-Sophie Flury

© Getty Images Roman and Anne-Sophie split in 2020

Between 2018 and 2020, Roman dated Swiss scientist Anne-Sophie Flury. The couple, who met on dating app Tinder, split after three years during the COVID-19 lockdown.

© Instagram The former couple shared a minature Chihuahua

During their relationship, the lovebirds welcomed a family addition in the form of a sweet Chihuahua pup called Luna. The duo even went Instagram official, with Roman sharing a handful of smitten pictures over on his grid.

And following Roman's exit from the I'm a Celeb jungle, Anne-Sophie proudly showed up to support her beau as they headed back to the UK.

Lottie Moss

© Getty Images Roman has been linked to model Lottie Moss

Since his split, Roman has been linked to Kate Moss's influencer sister, Lottie Moss. Neither Roman nor Lottie have commented on their alleged romance, and they haven't been seen together since rumours started swirling.

What has Roman said about his dating life?

During a candid chat on the Diary of a CEO podcast, Roman spoke about his love life and explained how he is particularly attracted to independent women.

"Women that have their life plan and are busier, that attracts me more than anything," he said.

© Getty Images Roman has been incredibly open about his dating preferences

"You look at the girls I've dated in the past, they're girls that are doing their own thing and they're [expletive] good at it," Roman added.

Musing on his dating preferences, the radio DJ went on to say: "It's one of the reasons, to be totally honest with you, that I don't really date English girls, ever. I love someone not knowing what I do for a living. I love someone not caring at all."