Kevin Bacon's high school throwback has fans comparing him to daughter Sosie — see photo
Kevin Bacon's ninth grade throwback has fans comparing him to daughter Sosie — see photo

The Footloose star shares Sosie and Travis with wife Kyra Sedgwick

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
25 minutes ago
Kevin Bacon is throwing it back with his latest Instagram post, and his fans definitely have something to say about his new Throwback Thursday moment.

The actor, 65, shared a portrait of himself from his days in high school, and unlike the spiky-haired boyish Kevin of now, the younger Kevin looked quite preppy.

He wore a turtleneck with a blazer and, most drastic of all, sported long hair that went all the way down to his neck like a sleek and coiffed bob. "Ah, ninth grade. Don't miss it at all. #TBT," he captioned it.

Fans loved the look at Kevin in the past, although many remarked how much he looked like his daughter Sosie Bacon, 32. "OMG YOU LOOK EXACTLY LIKE SOSIE! ADORABLE!!" one excitedly commented. Another also added: "SOSIE!!" with a third saying: "Wow your daughter looks just like you."

Several others also left quips along the lines of: "Hairloose," and: "Ahh, gotta love that 70’s hair," plus: "Your hair was my hair too. We were all that hair," as well as: "It's giving Tom Petty."

Kevin shares Sosie with his wife of over three decades Kyra Sedgwick, and they also share their older son Travis Bacon, who is a musician and composer like his dad. Sosie is an actress like her parents as well.

Kevin Bacon's ninth grade throwback© Instagram
Kevin shared a throwback from all the way back in the ninth grade

The long-lasting Hollywood couple have spoken in the past about being very protective when it comes to their kids, especially their ambitions to enter the entertainment industry and follow in their footsteps.

During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Kyra emphasized how important it was for her to be a good mother, saying: "My motherhood really defines me." 

kyra sedgwick sosie bacon kevin bacon golden globes 2014© Getty Images
Fans compared the actor's teenage look to his daughter Sosie

"I've been an actor forever and I have my own career, my own life and I always have, but Mom is my title. It's the thing I think about in the morning, it's the thing I think about when I go to sleep."

Kevin spoke with People after Sosie was named a Golden Globes Ambassador back in 2014 (as have several other star kids like Dylan and Paris Brosnan, Rumer Willis, and Dakota Johnson), and remarked how he found that moment to be a turning point in their private childhoods.

Kevin Bacon seen performing with his children Travis and Sosie Bacon© Instagram
The actor has spoken about being protective of his kids following in their footsteps

"She just handled it great. It was like she'd been doing it her whole life. It blew our minds," he recalled. "Up until the time [Sosie and Travis] were about 15, I don't think you could even find a photograph of them unless it was snapped on a beach somewhere." 

"We just didn't take them to events and we just kind of kept that part of our lives separate." Since then, Kevin and Kyra have worked with their kids often, and told HELLO! at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2022 that it was always worth it.

Kevin Bacon and actress Kyra Sedgwick arrive at the 62nd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards© Getty Images
"We just didn't take them to events and we just kind of kept that part of our lives separate."

"It's a little nepotism, but it's always worth it," Kyra remarked about getting to direct her husband in the movie Space Oddity, which Travis scored.  "They're amazing at what they do, and they know my brain. So it's nice."

