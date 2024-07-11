Princess Anne has resided at the enormous Gatcombe Park in Gloucestershire since the 1970s when her late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, gifted the stunning Georgian home to Anne as a wedding present.

At the time, Princess Anne had just married Captain Mark Phillips, and the home has been her pride and joy over the years. Although the Princess Royal, 73, and Mark are no longer married, the former couple welcomed two children Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips at the home.

What's more, Anne's grown-up children still live close to the huge house with their own families.

© Getty Princess Anne lives in Gloucestershire

Gatcombe Park is impressive in size. The home has five main bedrooms, an orangery, four reception rooms and a library, so it's clear the abode has the stature of a royal residence.

Princess Anne's cosy study at Gatcombe Park

But there is one room in Princess Anne's home, where she now lives with her husband Sir Timothy Laurence, that is perhaps more on the humble side for a royal's house.

In one photo that was taken back in the days during Anne and Mark's marriage, the royal's former husband was seen conversing in the study of Gatcombe Park.

© Geoffrey White/Daily Mail/Shutterstock Mark Phillips In His Study At Gatcombe Park. 1983.

The black and white snap, taken in 1983, about ten years before the couple divorced, showed Mark sitting on the fireplace of the study, which is beautiful but seemingly modest in size.

In the corner of the room, a large white bookcase is mounted on the wall. The shelves are decorated with plenty of books, trinkets and framed photos, giving the room a warm and cosy feel.

There are also horse ornaments on the bookcase, perfect for Anne as a self-confessed horse lover and former Olympic equestrian.

© Getty Images Gatcombe Park

The study also has comfortable seating. Around a small coffee table, which at the time was scattered with newspaper and mugs of tea, was placed one small, retro-looking armchair in a chequered print, as well as a larger two-seater sofa placed directly opposite the fireplace.

To Mark's right was a small television unit, certainly much smaller than today's large plasma screens! On top was a small vase of flowers, no doubt adding even more colour to the study.

The room also appears to have high ceilings, a carpeted floor and a decorated rug.

© Getty Princess Anne and Timothy Laurence married in 1992

Other cosy rooms at Princess Anne's home

Although the snap of Anne's study was taken more than 40 years ago, more up-to-date images show that the sister of King Charles has somewhat stayed loyal to the décor.

Back in 2021, a photo showing Anne with Timothy sitting in the living room of their home shows how many classic elements have stayed within Anne's abode.

© Instagram Princess Anne and Sir Timothy Laurence at Gatcombe

The room featured classic wooden accents such as wooden bookcases and a wooden cabinet, though the television is far more modern.

The Princess Royal has also kept cosy, patterned sofas in the room for them to rest and watch TV. The photo also showed plenty of trinkets, framed photographs and beautiful paintings all in the modestly sized lounge.