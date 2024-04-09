Alex Jones delights with incredible beachside photos from family holiday

Alex Jones has shared a glimpse inside her latest family getaway with her husband Charlie and their three adorable children Kit, Teddy and youngest Annie.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the One Show host uploaded a carousel of blissful holiday snapshots documenting her time away in sunny Lanzarote. Among the sun-drenched images, Alex, 47, included an adorable mirror selfie which radiated 'holiday mode.'

© Instagram Alex travelled to Lanzarote with her three children

Dressed in their summer gear, Alex's two sons Teddy and Kit twinned in gingham shorts and sunglasses, whilst little Annie could be seen rocking a pretty summer dress adorned with flowers. Meanwhile, in a separate image, Kit, three, could be seen bonding with Annie, two, as they gazed over a dramatic viewpoint.

© Instagram Alex posted several adorable snapshots of her three children

Elsewhere, former Strictly Come Dancing contestant Alex shared a glimpse inside her summer wardrobe. Eschewing her TV-ready outfits, the mother-of-three could be seen rocking a graphic white T-shirt emblazoned with a red heart which she teamed with a pair of high-waisted denim jeans.

She elevated her ensemble with some lemon-yellow Converse and accessorised with a pair of vintage sunglasses.

"Holiday mode fully activated!" Alex noted in her caption. "Love Lanzarote so far! Thanks to @lizbeckettmua and @jopmakeup for the recommendation! It is perfect for little children. Great beaches and restaurants and everything is so easy to get to."

© Instagram The One Show presenter rocked a pair of stylish denim shorts

She continued: "We had a bit of a road trip today and went to the north of the island to Mirador del Rio for the incredible view (and lovely cafe) and then on to @jameosdelagua, an amazing cave where they have a protected species of blind crabs in the underground lagoon and an opera theatre, all via a delicious fish restaurant in a tiny village called Los Moros.

"Then, to finish a 'disco' at the villa. The fact that they have disco lights around the pool is probably the Most exciting thing for the children! Life feels extra nice in the sun!"

© Instagram Alex welcomed her daughter Annie in 2021

The star's fans and friends raced to the comments section to heap praise on Alex's holiday update, with one writing: "Hope you are having a fabulous time and enjoying the break with the children," while another wrote: "Have a wonderful time making memories with your beautiful little family."

© Instagram Alex and Charlie tied the knot in 2015

Alex shares her three children with her husband Charlie Thomson whom she wed on New Year's Eve in 2015. While the presenter tends to keep details of her family life under wraps, Alex has occasionally shared a glimpse inside her parenting journey.

Speaking to Good Housekeeping about how she manages to juggle her career alongside parenthood, she said: "For me, personally, some days I don't think it's possible. It's a struggle.

"I try to be the best mother I can be, but some days I'm absolutely awful at it. Life isn't a series of perfect days where work is going amazingly, and you're a brilliant wife… That's how it is for everybody I think, but people are just too scared to say it."