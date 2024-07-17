George and Amal Clooney 'rarely leave home' after fan hysteria in Provence - report

George and Amal Clooney bring star power to almost anywhere they go.

With George's extensive career in Hollywood as one of the most recognisable actors on screen, and Amal's impressive credentials as a human rights lawyer and advocate, it's no wonder that the pair evoke awe and excitement.

But the couple, who wed in 2014 and share six-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella, have experienced some fan hysteria while living in the sleepy town of Brignoles in Provence, which has somewhat encouraged them to live a more private and secluded life while residing in the south of France.

© Lia Toby George Clooney and Amal Clooney

According to French publication, Paris Match, George, 63, and Amal, 46, were "ambushed by excitable fans" in a local supermarket shortly after they moved into the town in 2021.

The media outlet also states that the hysteria from the local area resulted in them hardly leaving their home except to go out and eat. Fortunately, if George and Amal decide to lay low at their French abode, they have plenty of space to do so!

All about George and Amal Clooney's enviable French chateau

The chateau itself is nothing short of tremendous. Named Domaine Le Canadel, George and Amal snapped up the property for a cool $8.3 million. Aerial shots of the estate show how fantastic it is. There are generously sized lawns, a full-size pool, a tennis court, a lake, and an olive grove – not to mention the vineyard which is 25 acres alone.

The main house is grand with multiple bedrooms, bathrooms and reception rooms, plus an outhouse and garages for their vehicles.

© Alamy Brignoles in France, where George and Amal own a home

Though they might prefer to keep themselves to themselves, what is known for certain is that the husband and wife clearly care a great deal about the area and residents. It was previously reported that the Ocean's Eleven actor even put plans in place to make a big impact on the local community.

After the famous couple moved there, George met with the local mayor and voiced his interest in helping a farm-to-table venture. Mayor Didier Brémond told Paris Match that the Hollywood megastar was keen to aid the project financially.

MORE: George Clooney's sentimental 'tradition' for twins with Amal Clooney inspired by their love story

MORE: Inside George Clooney's fairy tale romance with wife Amal Clooney

© Facebook The Clooneys pictured with Brignoles' mayor, Didier Brémond

"George Clooney told me he wanted to help Brignoles, a bit like he did for Le Val during the flooding in 2021 by offering a cheque of 20,000 euros," he explained to the paper.

"I talked to him about my idea of a farm where we'd produce fruit and vegetables for schools in the commune. He accepted immediately."

© ANDREAS SOLARO George and Amal wed in 2014

George and Amal are lucky enough to have multiple homes dotted across the globe. In addition to their idyllic French chateau, they have a villa in Lake Como, Italy, an enormous house in Sonning in the English countryside, and properties in the States.

More recently, it was reported that they are considering looking at renting a property in New York full-time while George completes his stint on Broadway next spring.