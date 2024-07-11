George and Amal Clooney set to leave $8.3m French chateau behind – report

With an eye-watering fortune of $570 million, it's not surprising that George and Amal Clooney have multiple properties in their impressive portfolio.

The couple, who wed in September 2014, have homes in the States, the UK, and Lake Como in Italy. In 2021, they purchased a breathtaking 18th-century chateau on a 425-acre wine estate in Provence.

However, George, 63, and Amal, 46, who are parents to seven-year-old twins Alexander and Ella, could be set to wave goodbye to their stunning home in Brignoles in light of the A-list actor's next major project.

Here's what we know.

© ANDREAS SOLARO George and Amal Clooney adore Europe

George and Amal Clooney reportedly waving goodbye to France?

According to a report by French Closer, the Clooneys could be set to leave behind their gorgeous Brignoles bolthole, albeit temporarily, for a stint in New York next year.

Ocean's Eleven actor George will make his debut on Broadway in the theatrical adaption of his 2005 film Good Night and Good Luck in the spring of 2025.

The report in the French publication indicates that his work in the Big Apple means they will leave behind their chateau in favour of an apartment in New York City and a new school for the children.

However, it's unlikely that the move will be permanent since it's no secret that George and Amal adore French culture and countryside living.

It's more likely the pair will keep hold of their home and visit from time to time, perhaps during breaks from George's theatre run, and return once his stint on Broadway comes to an end.

© Facebook The Clooneys pictured with Brignoles' mayor, Didier Brémond

Since purchasing their Brignoles property in 2021, the family have more than settled in, with the French magazine In Touch reporting how George and Amal love the idea of raising the kids predominantly in France.

The lifestyle of the town offers them plenty of privacy and quiet living, perfect for the pair who prefer a more down-to-earth lifestyle than the hustle and bustle of grand cities. George even revealed how his two children can speak French.

What's more, Paris Match also stated that George planted 172 hectares of olive trees around his home after concerns about a lack of fencing.

© Alain de Maximy/imageBROKER/Shutterstock The Clooneys live in Brignoles

His priority is to maintain a "peaceful life" for his family, and the picturesque commune in the Var department is the perfect place for it.

The couple reportedly planted 172 hectares of olive trees around their home to protect their privacy

George and Amal Clooney's stunning 18th-century chateau in South France

The chateau itself is nothing short of tremendous. Named Domaine Le Canadel, George and Amal snapped up the property for a cool $8.3 million in August 2021, though it wasn't reported until much later that the family had been living there thanks to the level of privacy it affords them.

Aerial shots of the estate show how fantastic it is. There are generously sized lawns, a full-size pool, a tennis court, a lake, and an olive grove – not to mention the vineyard which is 25 acres alone.

The main house is grand with multiple bedrooms, bathrooms and reception rooms, plus an outhouse and garages for their vehicles.

The Clooney's idyllic French estate is just a 25-minute drive from Chateau Miraval, formally co-owned by George's close friend and fellow actor Brad Pitt, and ex-wife Angelina Jolie.