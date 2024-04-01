George and Amal Clooney's living room is so palatial in rare glimpse of their home

With George Clooney being one of the most well-known faces in Hollywood and Amal being an impressive human rights barrister, the Clooneys are the ultimate power couple. It's fitting, therefore, that they have the property portfolio to match.

The couple rarely share glimpses inside their private life or their homes, but fans of the A-list husband and wife were treated to a view inside one of their living rooms, and it looked, unsurprisingly, palatial.

Amal was featured in the University of Law's (ULaw) video to launch her scholarship with the institution and the Clooney Foundation for Justice and in the background we got a view of the lounge.

Amal Clooney appeared in a video the ULaw Scholarship announcement

It's not clear which home Amal was filming in for the video snippet, which was posted on ULaw's official YouTube channel, but the stunning tiled floor and regal, Mediterranean décor have us convinced it is one of their stunning homes on the European continent.

The Clooneys are owners of a gorgeous home on Lake Como in northern Italy, valued at around £80 million. The villa in Lombardy has become something of an attraction in the gorgeous Italian hotspot.

Como is also a favourite among celebrities as a holiday and wedding destination.

But George and Amal are also fortunate to own an estate in the south of France. The husband and wife, who married in 2014, currently reside at Domaine Le Canadel, located on the 425-acre wine estate in Provence. They bought the property back in 2021 for a reported £8.3 million.

The room in question was filled with gorgeous elements. The walls were lined with a regal gold and blue print, while the sofas were adorned with a similar pattern, with matching scattered cushions for added comfort and style.

To the right of the seating area sits a side table topped with a stunning gold lamp, adding a dose of elegance to the room.

Amal Clooney and honoree George Clooney at the 72nd Annual Golden Globe Awards

The patterned doors brought a touch of royalty, complementing the whole room beautifully, which wouldn't look out of place at Versailles.

George and Amal also have a home in Los Angeles and in the British countryside but, due to the UK's wet weather and subsequent floods, the parents of two decided to flee England for France at the beginning of the year.

Towards the end of February, the pair, who share six-year-old twins Ella and Alexander, were spotted out walking together in Provence close to their home, proving they were soaking up the glorious weather and privacy that the south of France offers them. Their French estate also boasts a pool, tennis court, huge gardens, a lake and a 25-acre vineyard.

George and Amal married in 2014

Meanwhile, Amal's video for ULaw was a huge achievement for her career and her passion for advocating for human rights.

Explaining the purpose of the new initiative in the video, Amal said: "This scholarship provides a fully funded place at the University of Law, the largest provider of legal education in the United Kingdom.

"The recipient will have the opportunity to choose from a range of postgraduate law programs at any of the campuses across the United Kingdom or across the world to prepare for a career in human rights."

She finished by stating: "I am so proud that this will support the lawyers of the future who are passionate about helping others who refuse to accept the status quo and who are determined to be agents of change."