George and Amal Clooney's privacy measures to protect 'peaceful' life in Provence

George and Amal Clooney swapped the bright lights of Hollywood for a sleepy French town in August 2021 and haven't looked back. In fact, the A-list couple have become key players in local Provence life, attracting investment and getting involved in community projects.

Described as "down to earth and pleasant people", the Clooneys wasted no time making the $8.3 million wine estate in the Medieval walled town of Brignoles their own. First up – ensuring it was a private haven for their family by protecting six-year-old twins Ella and Alexander from prying eyes.

© MEGA George and Amal Clooney secretly swapped the bright lights of Hollywood for the French town of Brignoles in August 2021

According to a report by Paris Match, George planted 172 hectares of olive trees around his home after concerns about a lack of fencing. His priority is to maintain a "peaceful life" for his family, and the picturesque commune in the Var department is the perfect place for it.

The Clooneys' wine estate

The sprawling 425-acre home is a mere ten minutes away from close friend Brad Pitt's wine estate of Miraval, which he purchased in 2008.

Set apart from Brignoles' 17,000-strong community, the domaine has four hectares of vineyards that produce "very good" white wine, according to the town's mayor who tried it during a picnic.

It boasts 750 square metre living quarters and seriously impressive grounds, comprising a large swimming pool, a tennis court, a pétanque pitch (so George can get up to speed with the local pastime) and a private lake.

The property also comes with a huge park housing 16 hectares of solar panels which brings in 85,000 euros per year to the owners, according to Paris Match.

The couple reportedly planted 172 hectares of olive trees around their home to protect their privacy

Vincent Sauvestre, who works for Terres & Domaines estate agents, helped the Clooneys find their dream home in France.

"He was looking for a family home and he loved this one for the beauty of the living environment. He was meant to come and sign the sales agreement in person on May 6 2021 for his 60th birthday. Because of Covid, he had to do a power of attorney contract," he told Paris Match.

A few weeks later, they moved in. "Amal was touching the rosemary and the lavender, she's very sensitive to nature. They're both very down-to-earth and pleasant people," he recalled.

© MEGA The Clooneys' multi-million dollar mansion sits on a wine estate, and comes with sprawling lawns and a swimming pool

Renovations

Aside from making changes to the exterior of the estate, the Clooneys also got to work modernising the interiors in the style of their lavish Lake Como abode.

"He's redone everything in an Italian style, no doubt just like at his Lake Como home," said the mayor.

Villagers report seeing an army of Italian builders (and bodyguards) descending upon the town and high-end decorators arriving from Paris.

© Alamy 'He was looking for a family home and he loved this one for the beauty of the living environment,' said their estate agent

It's no wonder, therefore that George and Amal prefer to keep a low profile when they're in Provence.

French Closer reports that in 2021, the ER star caused a fan frenzy when he ventured out alone to a supermarket.

Ever since, the pair have limited their outings outside their historic home's grounds, save for special occasions and dinner dates.

© Getty Images Brad Pitt lives just 10 minutes down the road at Chateau Miraval

Getting involved in local life

However, one thing is clear – while they might shy away from the spotlight, the Clooneys are keen to get involved in local life.

Brignoles' mayor, Didier Brémond, revealed how friendly the Clooneys are, saying their presence in the town is very different from that of Brad Pitt, who residents "never see".

"George Clooney is another story! His presence is breathing new life into the town, both internally and externally," the mayor told Paris Match.

© Facebook The Clooneys pictured with Brignoles' mayor, Didier Brémond

Brignoles is now being described as a "little Aix-en-Provence" and attracting interest from investors as a future property hotspot, according to the major.

George is also involved in a local farm-to-table project that would feed 1,200 school children daily, a project he feels passionate about – and is reportedly willing to invest in financially.

"George Clooney told me he wanted to help Brignoles, a bit like he did for Le Val during the flooding in 2021 by offering a cheque of 20,000 euros. I talked to him about my idea of a farm where we'd produce fruit and vegetables for schools in the commune. He accepted immediately," the mayor said.

© Alamy The ER star caused a fan frenzy when he ventured out alone to a local supermarket

The Clooneys' international lifestyle with their twins

In keeping with their international lifestyle, Amal and George's expansive property portfolio also encompasses homes in Italy, England, New York, California, and more.

Every summer, the Clooneys retire to their $100 million lakeside home in Lake Como.

The Nespresso spokesperson has owned the magnificent Villa Oleandra since 2002 and the pair even chose to tie the knot at his favourite waterfront home.

© Getty George and Amal are raising their twins Ella and Alexander to be trilingual, teaching them French and Italian as well as English. They spend months of the year at Villa Oleandra on the edge of Lake Como

The mansion includes a whopping 25 rooms, plus a swimming pool, a large garage, a tennis court, a full gym, and a pizza room.

Now dividing their time between France, Italy, the UK, and the US, George and Amal have wasted no time teaching their trilingual children the language.

Speaking to Jimmy Kimmel last year, The Descendents star revealed the youngsters speak English, French and Italian, telling the talk show host: "I'm not a very smart person. I’ve armed my children, they speak French and Italian."

© PIERRE TEYSSOT/Shutterstock The Hollywood couple's expansive property portfolio also encompasses homes in England, New York, California, and more

George is right to set his children up for life by teaching them new languages at a young age.

"Children are amazing language learners, so it’s great to start kids learning when they are young," says Dr. Cindy Blanco, learning scientist at Duolingo. "Not only are their brains more flexible, but they are fearless learners.

DISCOVER: George Clooney's short-lived first marriage, Vegas wedding, and refusal to marry again before finding love with Amal Clooney

"They aren’t afraid to make mistakes or repeat themselves and they are so motivated to connect with their caregivers and playmates that they jump right into the language."