Zara McDermott's walk-in wardrobe at private £1m London home is enormous

Zara McDermott is known and loved by fans for her reality TV appearances and her impressive documentary-making skills on the BBC.

The former Love Island contestant is also adored for her candid and funny social media content which often shows how Zara keeps it real despite being famous.

The 27-year-old, who has been inundated with support after she released a statement in response to her former Strictly Come Dancing partner Graziano Di Prima's gross misconduct allegations, previously shared a hilarious Instagram reel in which she described herself as a "catfish" when it comes to her impressive beauty and fashion regime.

But our eyes were immediately drawn to the stunning walk-in wardrobe that Zara is lucky enough to have at home.

While taking a mirror selfie in a sultry mini dress, Zara's walk-in wardrobe could be admired in all its glory.

The blonde beauty has enormous floor-to-ceiling wardrobes which are a simple yet chic cream colour. The doors are also square panelled which adds a subtle element of design.

In between the main wardrobes on each wall are open shelves tucked away in the corner of the room. Zara's fashion collection is truly impressive and the star has lined the shelves with bags, designer totes and a heel collection that would make Carrie Bradshaw proud!

The dressing area has wooden floors, adding to the simple yet effective design, but Zara has also placed a quilted circular ottoman in the middle of the floor so that there's somewhere comfy to sit while deciding what to wear.

In another shot of the reel, we can see that the adjacent wall is floor-to-ceiling mirrors, which are essential for the room's purpose but also handy as they reflect plenty of daylight.

Zara McDermott and Sam Thompson's impressive £1m London pad

It's not just Zara's walk-in wardrobe that is a fashion and beauty lover's dream, she also has a swoon-worthy dressing table.

The star previously took to her Instagram to share a photo of her beauty station and fans were clearly more than inspired by her glamorous décor.

The vanity unit has an old-school Hollywood vibe, with its large mirror lined with light bulbs placed on top of a dressing table.

Underneath the table was a white storage unit with plenty of space for beauty and hair products.

The photo also showed many of her favourite products such as hair spray, moisturisers, makeup and more. A smaller, rectangular mirror was also sitting on the dressing table, perfect for when Zara needs a close-up.

But the piece de resistance of the dressing room was the three-tiered vanity organiser. The stunning piece of kit featured three ribbed glass shelves, giving it a gorgeous effect, with gold detailing holding each layer together.

Zara and Sam have been living in their gorgeous home for a few years now and it boasts multiple bedrooms, two reception areas, a stunning kitchen with a huge island and a dining room that is to die for.

Zara McDermott responds to Graziano Di Prima's misconduct allegations

The BBC documentary maker and former Love Island contestant is no doubt going through a tough time as she navigates the allegations that have come to light regarding Graziano's alleged inappropriate behaviour.

Addressing the story on Instagram, she explained her fear of "public backlash" prevented her from opening up about her experience in the training room with Graziano.

"Reports have been made about my treatment on the show and there were witnesses to some events, as well as videos of particular incidents which are incredibly distressing to watch.

"I have wrestled with the fear of opening up – I was scared about public backlash. I was scared about my future. I was scared of victim shaming."

She finished her statement with: "I would like to thank the BBC & BBC Studios for their swift action and incredibly high level of support, as well as everyone who has reached out to me – it really truly means a lot. Love, always Zara."