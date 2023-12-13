Sam Thompson and Zara McDermott's dining room at £1m London home is Chelsea hotel worthy

He was crowned the King of the Jungle on this year's I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, so it's clear Sam Thompson had the time of his life Down Under.

But after living in the camp with nothing but rice and beans to eat, the former Made in Chelsea star is no doubt thrilled to be returning to the UK and his home comforts at his stunning London pad where he lives with his girlfriend, Zara McDermott.

The couple, who began dating back in 2019, moved into the gorgeous £1 million townhouse in the capital in recent years and have, ever since, been making it their own with incredible renovations and redesigns.

© Instagram Zara McDermott and Sam Thompson live together in London

One aspect of their home that we are obsessed with is their dining area, which thanks to its gorgeous décor and furniture, looks fresh out of a luxury hotel in the heart of Chelsea.

Zara McDermott and Sam Thompson's ultra-luxe dining area

The dining space © Instagram The dining area in Zara and Sam's house is super glam. From this photo shared on their home Instagram account, @thethompsonproject, the area is shown in all its glory. We're obsessed with the round table which sits in the centre of the floor space, which is accompanied by six stylish suede seats – offering plenty of room for when hosting dinner parties. The stunning wooden table is decorated with two cream vases and one glass candle vase, which complement the neutral tones of the entire dining area.

The perfect spot © Instagram The dining room is situated in between the kitchen and one of two living areas at the front of the house, making it the focal point of the downstairs area. At the back of the house, as an extension of the kitchen, the couple have another living area in front of a large TV and huge floor-to-ceiling doors that lead onto their back garden. With the dining room straddled between the two different parts of the house, it brings them together beautifully while simultaneously adding a buffer in between, to separate the cooking and relaxation area from where the couple dine and host. What's more, this photo shows how the internal glass doors just above the steps down into the kitchen add an extra layer of separation between the dining area and the kitchen. These no doubt help when cooking to keep smells and noise away from the dining room.

Personal touches © Instagram The gorgeous townhouse might have elements that look fresh out of a Chelsea hotel, but we also love how Zara and Sam have put their own personal touches within their property, truly making it feel homely and unique to them. One way they have done this is to place three different coloured Supreme skateboards on the wall above the archway into the kitchen. Zara explained how she had bought her boyfriend the skateboards as a present and that he was desperate for them to go up. After she asked her followers their thoughts, some were loving the personal touch it added, while others candidly said it didn't match and should perhaps be put up in his office. If you ask us, we love that they aren't afraid to be bold and have fun even in rooms that have more of a neutral theme.

Small details © Instagram Zara shared this photo of the stunning circular dining table and showed off the gold bar detailing underneath. Explaining how much she adores it, the Love Island star wrote: "We wanted a round table because we thought it would work so well in the space. "This one works so well with our colour scheme too. It's also got the antique gold/bronze detail on the base which matched the rest of the house so well because all our switches and sockets are bronze. It's such beautiful quality and we will have this table for so many years, because it will match whatever space it's in!"

Added luxury © Instagram How incredible is this bronze wall mirror located just next to the dining table? We're obsessed. Not only does it reflect the gorgeous lighting in the room, throwing back more sparkle and light into the area, but the mirror panels elevate the space adding even more of a high-end luxury feel. "This has ended up being one of the best decisions we have made in the house," Zara wrote. "The ceilings feel so much higher and the room feels 10x bigger. Crazy what a bit of mirror can do."

The light-fitting of dreams © Instagram When we first saw Zara and Sam's dining area, our eyes were immediately drawn to their jaw-droppingly beautiful light-fitting hanging from the ceiling above the table. Zara and Sam said on their Instagram that it took a whole day for them to put up and that they were "so in love" with the finished result – and we don't blame them.



The circular glass shades add a really gorgeous element to the room and throw out plenty of light. The different coloured glass also complements the colour scheme perfectly.