Zara McDermott is a total siren in revealing red dress as she holidays without Sam Thompson

Zara McDermott looked sensational in a siren red dress as the former Love Island star soaked up the Mediterranean sun.

The documentary maker, who also appeared on last year's Strictly Come Dancing, enjoyed a recent trip to Majorca with her friend, while her boyfriend Sam Thompson was noticeably absent.

Posting on her Instagram, the 27-year-old did more than turn heads as she posed in a halter-neck red gown with a gorgeous low-cut bust and flowing skirt.

The star paired the look with simple, beige-coloured strappy heeled sandals to allow the dress to do all of the talking.

Zara also wore her balayage, honey-coloured locks in a half-up-half-down style, and polished off the ensemble with diamond-shaped earrings and matching gold bracelets.

The former government advisor shared more photos from the trip which included her dining at a restaurant, posing in a stunning villa, and holding up ice cream alongside her friend, whose hand could be seen in the photo.

Meanwhile, Zara's boyfriend, former I'm a Celebrity champion and Made in Chelsea star Sam Thompson, 31, was noticeably absent from the photos. However, it seems the reality star has been busy recently jet-setting himself alongside his close pal Pete Wicks.

Although now back on home soil, the podcasting duo took a trip Stateside to film some content for their show, Staying Relevant.

One photo saw the pair in matching outfits consisting of black jeans, black tank tops and cowboy hats.

Zara McDermott and Sam Thompson's relationship

Zara and Sam have been dating for a few years now and the pair also live together in a gorgeous home in south London, right next door to Sam's sister, Louise Thompson.

The couple first became an item in 2019, shortly after Zara's stint in the Love Island villa. However, things turned tricky when Zara admitted to being unfaithful.

After their break-up spell, the pair came back together in late 2020 and although Sam was hesitant, they've made it work and now seem to be happier than ever.

Have Sam Thompson and Zara McDermott split?

The Sun reported that Sam and Zara are in "crisis talks" after being pictured apparently having a heated discussion after Soccer Aid. However, as it stands, neither party have confirmed or denied whether this is true.

The couple have shown endless support for one another over the years, including when Zara appeared on Strictly last year.

Sam, who was in the audience cheering his girlfriend on most weeks, spoke out at the time about how "horrible" it was to see her face the dance-off.

"It's tough. When someone trains that hard - you literally train for like eight hours a day, every single day - and after all of that you get told you're not good enough or you feel like you're not good enough and it must really, really suck.

"She didn't come back with tears flooding down her cheeks or anything, but she was visibly really upset, and I feel really bad for her."