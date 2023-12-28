Zara McDermott and Sam Thompson's Love Island worthy dressing room at £1m London home has fans obsessed

There are many aspects of Zara McDermott and Sam Thompson's gorgeous £1million London home that have their fans (and us) obsessed - but a recent snap from the Love Island star sparked a big reaction.

Zara, who has been dating the former Made in Chelsea star and this year's winner of I'm a Celebrity since 2019, took to her Instagram to share a photo from inside her dressing room and fans were clearly more than inspired by her glamorous décor.

The room featured old-school Hollywood vibes with its vanity mirror complete with light bulbs around the edge, which was placed on top of a white dressing table. Underneath the table was a white storage unit with plenty of space for beauty and hair products.

© Instagram Zara McDermott and Sam Thompson live together in London

The photo, posted on Zara's Instagram Stories, also showed many of her favourite products such as hair spray, moisturisers, makeup and more. A smaller, rectangular mirror was also sitting on the dressing table, perfect for when Zara needs a close-up.

But the piece de resistance of the dressing room was clearly the three-tiered vanity organiser. The stunning piece of kit featured three glass shelves that were ribbed, giving it a gorgeous effect, with gold detailing holding each layer together.

© Instagram Zara McDermott shared this photo of her dressing room

Zara wrote in the caption: "Spent the day having a GOOD clear up! I love my new makeup/skincare organiser."

In a follow-up post, Zara revealed that many of her followers had been replying marvelling at the organiser and were keen to know where she purchased it. She added in another caption: "So many of you asking for the link! It's just from Amazon, it's £22 for the three-tier, you can get the two-tier one as well."

Zara and Sam have no doubt been making the most of their time at home together not least because of the Christmas period, but after Sam's stint in Australia recently for I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! which saw him be crowned the 2023 King of the Jungle.

© zara mcdermott Zara shares her home with partner Sam

A festive snap of the gorgeous couple which was shared by them on Boxing Day sparked a big reaction from their fanbase. Sam and Zara were seen embracing at home in front of a sparkly Christmas tree as they wrote in the caption: "Beautiful day with a beautiful person."

Sam and Zara sparked engagement rumours with this snap View post on Instagram

But fans were flooding the comments wondering if Sam was going to propose anytime soon. One person wrote: "Aww, buy that ring fella!" A second said: "Got to put a ring on it bro," while a third added: "Merry Christmas wedding time guys."

Although there's no word on an engagement yet, back in 2020, Sam opened up about his thoughts on marriage, telling the MailOnline that he didn't want to put "restrictions" on their relationship while still young. "I'm very wary of Zara's age but also mine as well and not wanting to tie things down. We've got the rest of our lives to be boring and sit at home and be husband and wife."