Zara McDermott and Sam Thompson's unseen corner of ultra-luxe lounge at £1m London abode

Zara McDermott and Sam Thompson live in a stunning townhouse in the heart of south west London and we are totally in awe every time we see a new corner of their swish interiors.

The couple, who have been dating since 2019, have stunning design elements throughout their staggering £1 million abode, but one corner of their lounge in particular offers a closer look at the ultra-luxe feel of the room.

In a funny video posted on her Instagram, Zara was seen sitting on her and Sam's neutral-toned L-shaped corner sofa and we're obsessed with the styling around it.

The pair have scattered brown and other neutral-toned cushions across the seating space, offering a pop of colour and depth to the sofa while elevating the comfort, too.

On the wall above the sofa hangs two beautiful black and white prints, one of a landscape and the other of a big cat in the wild. This pairs with the nature-theme patterns on the scatter cushions, complementing each other perfectly.

Elsewhere in the room, there's a large potted plant next to the sofa, again adding to the nature theme and enhancing the colour in the room. There's also plenty of natural light thanks to the skylight above the sofa area and the clear doors leading through the rest of the ground floor of the house.

The lounge leads through to the kitchen and dining area, before reaching the other comfort space at the front of the house.

In another video shared on Zara's Instagram, a second angle of their living room shows the large space they're fortunate to have.

While Sam was in the Australian jungle for I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, Zara spent quality time with his best pal, Pete Wicks, and they filmed funny videos at their home.

This angle shows how Zara and Sam have cleverly placed the sofa in front of the huge glass doors that lead out onto the garden.

It also emphasises how large the skylight is, meaning the room is constantly drenched in sunlight. We also love the neutral lamp on the corner and the large vase placed neatly next to it.

A little further along from the living area is the kitchen which Zara also shows off frequently in her cooking videos. This means the lounge and the kitchen is where the couple undoubtedly spend most of their time.

The entire kitchen is beautiful and features an elongated island which is the central focus of the cooking area. It also has a pristine white worktop with beautiful hanging lights above to offer a spotlight effect.

The island also has divine mid-century-style wooden panels underneath, which are paired nicely with their other cupboards, bringing the whole room together. We also spy their to-die-for parquet flooring.

But along from the kitchen is a stunning dining room. With the dining room straddled between the two different parts of the house, it brings them together beautifully while simultaneously adding a buffer in between, to separate the cooking and relaxation area from where the couple dine and host.